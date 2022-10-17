BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault Austral arrives in UK priced from £34,695
UP NEXT
Official: 2024 MG Cyberster rivals BMW Z4 for £55,000

Renault Austral arrives in UK priced from £34,695

All-new mid-size SUV replacing Kadjar brings upmarket interior and hybrid powertrains
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
12 May 2023

The Renault Austral will be priced from £34,695 when it arrives in the UK later this year, the brand has confirmed.

Entry-level Techno models get 19in alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights and a rear-view camera, among other features.

The Kadjar replacement is also Renault’s first model to offer an Esprit Alpine (‘spirit of Alpine’) trim modelled on the marque’s sports cars. Upgrading to Techno Esprit Alpine costs £36,695, upsizing the wheels to 20in and adding heated Alcantara-upholstered seats, plus driver assistance technologies including adaptive cruise control.

Related articles

The range-topping Iconic Esprit Alpine specification costs £39,495 and brings rear-wheel steering – giving the SUV a 10.1m turning circle – a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a panoramic sunroof, plus more.

The Austral is also the first Renault to use the new third-generation CMF-CD platform co-developed with Alliance partners Mitsubishi and Nissan, which can accommodate a range of electrified drivetrains. 

Renault says the new platform makes the Austral "a true joy to drive", hailing its rigidity and "optimised" suspension set-up as factors that give the potential for "true driving pleasure". 

All UK-bound examples are powered by a new petrol-hybrid powertrain, pairing a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor. This gives combined outputs of 157bhp and 196bhp, plus fuel economy of up to 60.1mpg and CO2 emissions of 105g/km.

The structural reinvention for Renault's mid-size SUV comes alongside a wide-reaching design overhaul aimed at bringing it into line with the new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and boosting aerodynamic efficiency.

C-shaped headlights, a new Renault logo, 4x4-inspired chunky skidplates and alloy wheels measuring up to 20in in diameter are among the defining cues.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review

Renault Austral

Top-spec Renault Austral is a pleasant and well-judged drive while also being spacious

Read our review
Back to top

Renault has also visibly pushed upmarket inside, where the Austral dramatically departs from its forebear with a focus on material quality and enhanced technology.

Car Review
Renault Austral
Read our full road test review
Read more

The OpenR infotainment touchscreen fitted to higher-spec models is described as "one of the largest screens in the automotive market", comprising a 12.3in display screen and 12.0in infotainment screen in one digital panel. It's covered in Gorilla Glass to avoid scratches.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 17 October 2022

WOW better start saving... for something else

Latest Drives

masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives