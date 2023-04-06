Refreshed 2024 Jeep Wrangler priced from £60,785 in the UK

Jeep has revealed pricing and specification details for the updated Wrangler, which gets a refreshed design and an overhauled interior while maintaining its focus on off-road driving.

The new Jeep Wrangler is priced similarly to the previous version, starting from £60,785 here in the UK.

The retro-styled SUV can be selected with two specification levels, and Jeep said deliveries will start in the first half of 2024.

Entry-level Sahara models are equipped with 18in wheels, a 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system and LED headlights. Other kit includes heated leather seats, keyless go, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Top-rung Rubicon models are more focused on off-road capabilities. They get smaller 17in wheels, Nappa leather upholstery, an off-road camera, black side steps, auxillary switches, a Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle and sway-bar disconnection.

The latest Wrangler was first unveiled at the 2023 New York motor show, with a new grille resembling that of the special-edition Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary. The seven-slot grille gains back detailing, grey metallic bezels and body-coloured surrounds.

The Wrangler’s interior has been thoroughly updated, too. It receives 12-way power-adjustable front seats and a 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system, paired with a digital instrument panel.

Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice recognition are all standard, as is a premium cabin package that adds thicker carpets, sound-resistant foam to the windscreen frame and B-pillars and acoustic front glass.

The new Wrangler will be available with four powertrains in its native US, but just one will be offered in the UK: a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 267bhp and 295lb ft of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

In the US, drivers can choose from options including a 3.6-litre V6 producing 281bhp and 260lb ft of torque and a powerful 6.4-litre V8 returning 463bhp and 470lb ft.

The US market also gains a plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, which pairs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with two electric motors and a 17kWh battery.

This powertrain offers up to 49mpg and 21 miles of electric-only range. However, Autocar understands this powertrain won't be offered in the UK.

Standard safety equipment includes cruise control, a reversing camera, electronic roll mitigation and electronic stability control.