Refreshed 2024 Jeep Wrangler priced from £60,785 in the UK

Refreshed off-roader receives new grille, updated interior and, in the US, plug-in hybrid power
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
9 October 2023

Jeep has revealed pricing and specification details for the updated Wrangler, which gets a refreshed design and an overhauled interior while maintaining its focus on off-road driving. 

The new Jeep Wrangler is priced similarly to the previous version, starting from £60,785 here in the UK.

The retro-styled SUV can be selected with two specification levels, and Jeep said deliveries will start in the first half of 2024.

Related articles

Entry-level Sahara models are equipped with 18in wheels, a 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system and LED headlights. Other kit includes heated leather seats, keyless go, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. 

Top-rung Rubicon models are more focused on off-road capabilities. They get smaller 17in wheels, Nappa leather upholstery, an off-road camera, black side steps, auxillary switches, a Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle and sway-bar disconnection. 

The latest Wrangler was first unveiled at the 2023 New York motor show, with a new grille resembling that of the special-edition Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary. The seven-slot grille gains back detailing, grey metallic bezels and body-coloured surrounds. 

The Wrangler’s interior has been thoroughly updated, too. It receives 12-way power-adjustable front seats and a 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system, paired with a digital instrument panel. 

Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice recognition are all standard, as is a premium cabin package that adds thicker carpets, sound-resistant foam to the windscreen frame and B-pillars and acoustic front glass. 

The new Wrangler will be available with four powertrains in its native US, but just one will be offered in the UK: a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 267bhp and 295lb ft of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

In the US, drivers can choose from options including a 3.6-litre V6 producing 281bhp and 260lb ft of torque and a powerful 6.4-litre V8 returning 463bhp and 470lb ft. 

The US market also gains a plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, which pairs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with two electric motors and a 17kWh battery. 

This powertrain offers up to 49mpg and 21 miles of electric-only range. However, Autocar understands this powertrain won't be offered in the UK. 

The range starts with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 267bhp and 295lb ft of torque. 

Standard safety equipment includes cruise control, a reversing camera, electronic roll mitigation and electronic stability control. 

The Wrangler is the fourth model in the Jeep line-up to gain a PHEV model in its native US.

In the UK, Jeep currently offers the Jeep RenegadeJeep Compass and Jeep Wagoneer with PHEV power. The Jeep Avenger, its first electric car, is also now on sale in the UK. 

Anton motorhead 7 April 2023
49mpg may be obtainable as long as you never drive more than 45 mls between each recharge.
EmmieCarly 6 April 2023

martini98 6 April 2023
I guess 49mpg might be more likely than other phevs saying over 200

