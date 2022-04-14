BACK TO ALL NEWS
Range Rover Velar gains six-cylinder mild-hybrid HST variants
Range Rover Velar gains six-cylinder mild-hybrid HST variants

SUV gains HST 300 and HST 400 variants with mild-hybrid tech, following the similar Jaguar F-Pace
14 April 2022

Land Rover has added two new models to the Range Rover Velar line-up, which are driven by a choice of petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology. 

The Range Rover Velar HST 400 is driven by a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine, producing 394bhp and 405lb ft.

The Range Rover Velar HST 300, meanwhile, is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine, also with mild-hybrid technology, producing 295bhp and 479lb ft. 

Each model is equipped with Land Rover’s Black Pack, with a contrasting black roof, privacy glass and gloss-black 21in wheels.

Inside, the HST features a black suede cloth headliner and steering wheel. A sliding panoramic sunroof is also included as standard. 

It also gains electronic air suspension with adaptive dynamics, the Park Assist Pack and Land Rover’s Cabin Air Purification Plus system. 

Sibling brand Jaguar is now offering the same powertrain and handling package for the closely related F-Pace SUV.

“The new Range Rover Velar HST offers a combination of carefully curated design enhancements and chassis features to add to its breadth of capability without compromising its trademark refinement and comfort,” said Finbar McFall, Land Rover brand director. 

As well as the HST variants, the Range Rover Velar Edition has also been reintroduced to the model line-up. It features equipment based on the R-Dynamic SE and comes with 20in wheels, a black panoramic roof and privacy glass.

Similar to the F-Pace, it also gains Amazon Alexa compatibility integrated into the Pivi Pro infotainment system. It can stream media, make lists and reminders and control smart-home functions. 

Prices start from £69,865 for the Velar D300 HST, while the more powerful P400 HST comes in at £73,815. Both are on sale now. 

