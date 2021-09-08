BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Radford 62-2 interior revealed with retro look but modern tech
UP NEXT
Jewel E is British-built electric double-decker bus

Radford 62-2 interior revealed with retro look but modern tech

Coachbuilt sports car features an exposed gear linkage, bespoke Bremont timepieces and a 6.0in digital driver's display
News
4 mins read
11 November 2021

Revived coachbuilder Radford has revealed the interior of its debut Type 62-2 sports car, which features lightweight materials, an exposed gear linkage and bespoke Bremont timepieces. 

The two-seat coupé, inspired by the venerable Lotus Type 62 racer, made its UK debut at the Goodwood Revival earlier this year but its interior has been kept secret until now. 

This particular model’s interior design reflects elements of its Formula 1-inspired John Player Special livery, with its predominantly black design decorated with gold accents – although other liveries are available. Carbonfibre is emblazoned throughout and a 6.0in digital driver’s display screen is positioned behind the sports steering wheel. 

Related articles

Screens at each end of the dashboard serve as wing mirrors, while handmade, customisable physical switches control the car’s major interior functions. The rear-view mirror has also been replaced with a display and camera, to compensate for the lack of a rear windscreen. 

The Type 62-2 also gets a retro-style exposed gear linkage and a build plaque unique to each model, which doubles as a magnetic mobile phone dock and wireless phone charger. The Type 62-2 features a five-speaker sound system, Bluetooth functionality and wi-fi connectivity. Two bespoke Bremont timepieces are positioned in front of the passenger seat: one serves as a clock and the other is a stopwatch used for recording lap times.

Despite the car's performance focus and race-inspired design, Radford claims the Type 62-2 can accomodate luggage for two people - enhancing its touring potential. 

Radford design chief Mark Stubbs said: “With this interior, we still want it to be a Lotus Type 62-2, but with expert craftsmanship and using the finest materials available that don’t take anything away from a lightweight sports car driving experience.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Alpine Legende GT 292 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review
1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review
1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

“This interior expertly finds the fine line between luxury bespoke and high-quality craftsmanship but whilst still conveying the essence of an out-and-out sports car.

“Everything is driver-centric and built around that. It’s all about experiences, and the feeling the driver gets when getting in and out of the car is really important. You step into the car and slide into the interior, where the seat grips you and urges you to drive.”

The limited-run Type 62-2 features a mid-engined layout with ‘race-inspired’ underpinnings. It has been shown for the first time in John Player Special specification, which will account for 12 of the 62 units being built. 

The car has been developed by the US-based Radford outfit, which has revived the name of a prolific British coachbuilding marque founded in 1948, the same year as Lotus, which has supported the project. Radford is fronted by former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button, designer Mark Stubbs and broadcaster Ant Anstead.

The Type 62-2 will remain faithful to the original 1960s model, standing low at 1133mm tall, with wide wheel arches and side air intakes. Rear ducktail spoilers can be selected on some models and the interior has been described by the firm as "uncluttered".

Three specifications – Classic, John Player Special and Gold Leaf – will be available at launch, each inspired by a historic Lotus motorsport livery and driven by a Toyota-derived 3.5-litre supercharged V6, shared with Lotus's new Emira sports car, with a choice of either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Advertisement
Back to top

The basic Classic Type 62-2 produces 430bhp, with a claimed power-to-weight ratio of around 1:1. Gold Leaf models gain upgraded pistons, con-rons, camshafts and electronic mapping, taking output to around 500bhp. In-depth performance figures for the models have yet to be revealed. 

The Gold Leaf version also gains design cues inspired by the race car’s livery and rear wings, which, on the original Type 62, were added by Lotus for additional downforce after track testing. It also has the option of a limited-slip differential when the dual-clutch transmission is selected, and advanced ABS and traction control. 

The John Player Special, meanwhile, caps the line-up with an upgraded supercharger boosting output to 600bhp. Its styling is subtly different, too, with the increased performance arriving alongside improved aero from a larger front splitter, air intakes and rear diffuser. 

Classic models are equipped with 17in front and 18in rear wheels, which are upgraded to 18in front and 19in rear on Gold Leaf cars. All Type 62-2 models are constructed with an aluminum chassis, coilover spring suspension with four-way adjustable dampers and optional hydraulic nose lift.

Radford co-founder Jenson Button said: “Creating a car that is simultaneously luxurious and comfortable, and great to drive, is a tough challenge, but the first Radford of the modern era delivers. Type 62-2 is a driver's car at its heart. When you see the design, it looks just like a ’70s Le Mans car. 

“When you sit behind the steering wheel and look through the curved windscreen, you can see the front wheel arches – something you just don’t experience on road cars today. With such a low centre of gravity, the car’s body doesn’t roll. The chassis exhibits all the hallmarks of a beautifully set up race car for the road – gifting the driver supreme confidence to extract maximum enjoyment every journey,” he said. 

Prices have not been made public, but production is limited to just 62 models and is expected to begin in late 2021, with the first deliveries taking place early in 2022. 

Advertisement
Back to top

The firm says customers will oversee every step of their car’s development, including the design stage, engineering milestones and project updates. Drivers can also choose to collect their car from Radford’s base in California.

View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
24
Add a comment…
si73 9 September 2021
Sorry for the multiple posts, the page froze and then crashed, so not sure how I did it, but apologies.
si73 9 September 2021
A lot of negativity over the Jps colour scheme, and whilst I get it to some extent, yes cigarette firms shouldn't be advertising, this is a retro sports car done in a retro race car colour scheme. Personally I think it looks awesome, keep the colour scheme and ditch the Jps lettering, as that is a bit controversial, but the gold and black looks amazing.
I always love the lotus esprits in gold and black, they look fantastic. To my mind it is no different to putting gulf or martini colours on the car, I don't see a cigarette company, I see a classic race car colour scheme.
si73 9 September 2021
A lot of negativity over the Jps colour scheme, and whilst I get it to some extent, yes cigarette firms shouldn't be advertising, this is a retro sports car done in a retro race car colour scheme. Personally I think it looks awesome, keep the colour scheme and ditch the Jps lettering, as that is a bit controversial, but the gold and black looks amazing.
I always love the lotus esprits in gold and black, they look fantastic. To my mind it is no different to putting gulf or martini colours on the car, I don't see a cigarette company, I see a classic race car colour scheme.

Latest Drives

1 Alpine Legende GT 292 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review

Alpine A110 Legende GT 292 2021 UK review
1 Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 first drive review lead

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2021 review
1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

View all latest drives