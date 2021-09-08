Radford 62-2 interior revealed with retro look but modern tech

Revived coachbuilder Radford has revealed the interior of its debut Type 62-2 sports car, which features lightweight materials, an exposed gear linkage and bespoke Bremont timepieces.

The two-seat coupé, inspired by the venerable Lotus Type 62 racer, made its UK debut at the Goodwood Revival earlier this year but its interior has been kept secret until now.

This particular model’s interior design reflects elements of its Formula 1-inspired John Player Special livery, with its predominantly black design decorated with gold accents – although other liveries are available. Carbonfibre is emblazoned throughout and a 6.0in digital driver’s display screen is positioned behind the sports steering wheel.

Screens at each end of the dashboard serve as wing mirrors, while handmade, customisable physical switches control the car’s major interior functions. The rear-view mirror has also been replaced with a display and camera, to compensate for the lack of a rear windscreen.

The Type 62-2 also gets a retro-style exposed gear linkage and a build plaque unique to each model, which doubles as a magnetic mobile phone dock and wireless phone charger. The Type 62-2 features a five-speaker sound system, Bluetooth functionality and wi-fi connectivity. Two bespoke Bremont timepieces are positioned in front of the passenger seat: one serves as a clock and the other is a stopwatch used for recording lap times.

Despite the car's performance focus and race-inspired design, Radford claims the Type 62-2 can accomodate luggage for two people - enhancing its touring potential.

Radford design chief Mark Stubbs said: “With this interior, we still want it to be a Lotus Type 62-2, but with expert craftsmanship and using the finest materials available that don’t take anything away from a lightweight sports car driving experience.