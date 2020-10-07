Project Kahn unveils Land Rover Defender Vesuvius Edition

The Chelsea Truck Company has revealed the Defender Vesuvius Edition: an aggressively styled, orange-and-black-themed take on Land Rover’s new SUV.

Created by the company’s Project Kahn tuning arm, the Defender Vesuvius Edition is available to order now from £66,999 (roughly £20,000 more than the cheapest standard Defender) and aimed at drivers seeking more individuality.

It’s marked out from the standard car by a wealth of bespoke design elements. As standard, the exterior is finished primarily in metallic black with orange detailing, but these colours are fully customisable by customers.

Inside, the altered Defender sports black seats complemented with orange armrests, doorcards and other details. However, as with the exterior, these colours can be changed to order, so customers could model the interior on, for example, their “favourite cashmere scarf”, said Kahn.

Project Khan has also added a gloss-black vented grille, a vented bumper spoiler and several new accents. Customers can add further bespoke features through upgrade packs such as the Black Pack, tweaking the front grille and rear bumper.

The Vesuvius Edition also gains Kahn’s distinctive ‘crosshair’ exhaust exits and rides on 22in Black Kahn RS forged wheels.

The Defender Vesuvius Edition is available with the top-rung P300 petrol engine used by the standard Defender, which delivers 296bhp to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The Vesuvius Edition launch car's 1 DBT numberplate can be retained by one customer for an additional £23,000.

