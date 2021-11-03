Prices and specifications revealed for new Volkswagen ID 5

Volkswagen has revealed pricing and specification details for the ID 5 coupé-SUV, the third member of its family of bespoke EVs.

The German firm is now taking orders for the model, which starts at £50,550. It joins the ID 3 hatchback and the closely related ID 4 SUV in UK dealerships.

The standard rear-driven ID 5 is driven by a familiar choice of either 172bhp or 201bhp motors, which get it from 0-62mph in 10.4sec and 8.4sec respectively.

A 77kWh battery (standard in the UK) offers a maximum range of 313 miles – a slight boost over the straight-backed ID 4, courtesy of the ID 5's improved aerodynamics.

Three specification levels are available: Tech, Max and the range-topping GTX.

All models, starting with the £50,550 Tech, are equipped with ID Light LED matrix headlights, Volkswagen’s Travel Assist safety system, a powered tailgate, tri-zone climate control, an augmented-reality head-up display and 12-way-adjustable seats.

Max trim is priced from £54,050 and offers 20in alloy wheels, premium sports seats, a more efficient heat pump and a sports driving package, which includes dynamic chassis control, progressive steering and drive-profile selection.

The ID 5 GTX features an uprated performance powertrain with an additional motor on the front axle, bumping output to 295bhp and cutting the 0-62mph time to 6.3sec, but a slightly shorter range of 296 miles.

Prices for the ID 5 GTX start at £58,640. Equipment includes sportier Ystad 20in alloy wheels, glossy finishes on the roof frame and C-pillars, red seat upholstery, dark-blue faux-leather door panels and GTX-branded door-sill protectors.

The ID 5 also matches the ID 4’s 135kW maximum charging rate, too, so it can be topped up to 80% in less than 30 minutes.