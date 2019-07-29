Porsche reveals base 911 Carrera prices and specs

Porsche has released details of the most affordable 992-generation 911 you can buy: the Carrera, now available to order.

Priced from £82,793 in hardtop form and £92,438 as a Cabriolet, the Carrera is more than £10,000 cheaper than the S model. It sees power from the 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder unit dropped from the 444bhp of the Carrera S to 380bhp.

That’s 15bhp more than the old, 991-generation Carrera, although Porsche hasn’t yet quoted a torque output for the new car. 0-62mph is dispatched in 4.2sec for the coupe: half a second slower than the Carrera S and 0.6 seconds quicker than a manual version of the old 991 Carrera.

The time is quoted with the eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, as currently a manual version isn’t available to order. The Cabriolet is expected to be around 0.2sec slower. An optional Sport Chrono package can drop the Carrera coupe’s sprint down to four seconds dead, however.