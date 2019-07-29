Porsche reveals base 911 Carrera prices and specs

Base model packs less power than four-wheel drive 4S but sports same chassis set-up, and brings entry price point down
by Lawrence Allan
29 July 2019

Porsche has released details of the most affordable 992-generation 911 you can buy: the Carrera, now available to order.

Priced from £82,793 in hardtop form and £92,438 as a Cabriolet, the Carrera is more than £10,000 cheaper than the S model. It sees power from the 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder unit dropped from the 444bhp of the Carrera S to 380bhp. 

That’s 15bhp more than the old, 991-generation Carrera, although Porsche hasn’t yet quoted a torque output for the new car. 0-62mph is dispatched in 4.2sec for the coupe: half a second slower than the Carrera S and 0.6 seconds quicker than a manual version of the old 991 Carrera.

The time is quoted with the eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, as currently a manual version isn’t available to order.  The Cabriolet is expected to be around 0.2sec slower. An optional Sport Chrono package can drop the Carrera coupe’s sprint down to four seconds dead, however. 

The top speed for the coupe is 182mph, while WLTP-certified economy figures range from 26.2mpg to 28.5mpg, depending on spec.

Porsche hasn’t changed a significant amount in terms of the chassis from the Carrera S; it still gets features such as the new Wet Mode as standard, too. However, slightly smaller brakes do feature, down to 330mm on both axles with black painted callipers. 

To mark it out externally, smaller wheels (down to 19in at the front and 20in at the rear) feature alongside different tailpipe covers. Inside, Porsche claims the interior is unchanged from the Carrera S, with the same 10.9in touchscreen display and range of connectivity features. 

Comments
