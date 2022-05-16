BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche GT4 E-Performance is 1072bhp electric racer
UP NEXT
Vauxhall Insignia axed in UK, to return as EV by 2026

Porsche GT4 E-Performance is 1072bhp electric racer

EV race car borrows powertrain from Mission R concept and previews next 718 Cayman
News
2 mins read
16 May 2022

Porsche has revealed the GT4 E-Performance, an EV race car that hints at what the all-electric next-generation Cayman will be like.

Based on the chassis of a Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport with parts from the Porsche 911 RSR GTE car, the GT4 E-Performance predates the previously revealed Porsche Mission R Concept but shares a number of components, including the electric motors and battery technology.

In full-blown qualifying mode, the GT4 E-Performance is capable of producing 1072bhp, with power delivered through a motor on each axle. However, power can be wound down to 603bhp to conserve charge for around 30 minutes - the length of a current Porsche Carrera Cup race.

Autocar Motorsport

View all motorsport news and opinion

A 900V fast-charging system allows the 82kWh batteries to be replenished by 75% in just 15 minutes, while a bespoke oil cooling system regulates the temperature and helps ensure that the car produces a consistent power output over time.

Due to the addition of the battery and electric motors, the car weighs around 1600kg - just over 200kg more than the combustion-powered 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport racer.

Porsche says that the car is as fast as the current 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup, which indicates a top speed of around 180mph. The Mission R concept claimed a 0-62mph time of less than 2.5sec, and the E-Performance no doubt follows suit.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Cayman GT4RS skid

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

A special-series Cayman with the presence, rawness, drama and pace to mix it with the very best Rennsport Porsches there have ever been

Read our review
Back to top

The body, which is made of natural-fibre composite materials to minimise production emissions, is 140mm wider than the petrol-powered GT4 RS Clubsport, featuring extended flares to accommodate the 18in tyres.

“With the Mission R, we’ve shown how Porsche envisages sustainable customer motor racing in the future,” said GT racing vehicle project manager Matthias Scholz.

“The 718 Cayman GT4 E-Performance now demonstrates that this vision works impressively on the race track. We’re very excited about the response because a one-make cup with electric racing cars would be an important addition to our existing customer racing programme.”

Car Review
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Porsche Cayman GT4RS skid
Read our full road test review
Read more

The car will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on 23-26 June before embarking on a two-year world tour as part of Porsche’s “race2zero” project to showcase EV technology.

Porsche previously confirmed that the next 718 will be offered with electric power only, with last year’s Mission R concept hinting at the styling of the next car.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives