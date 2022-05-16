Porsche GT4 E-Performance is 1072bhp electric racer

Porsche has revealed the GT4 E-Performance, an EV race car that hints at what the all-electric next-generation Cayman will be like.

Based on the chassis of a Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport with parts from the Porsche 911 RSR GTE car, the GT4 E-Performance predates the previously revealed Porsche Mission R Concept but shares a number of components, including the electric motors and battery technology.

In full-blown qualifying mode, the GT4 E-Performance is capable of producing 1072bhp, with power delivered through a motor on each axle. However, power can be wound down to 603bhp to conserve charge for around 30 minutes - the length of a current Porsche Carrera Cup race.

A 900V fast-charging system allows the 82kWh batteries to be replenished by 75% in just 15 minutes, while a bespoke oil cooling system regulates the temperature and helps ensure that the car produces a consistent power output over time.

Due to the addition of the battery and electric motors, the car weighs around 1600kg - just over 200kg more than the combustion-powered 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport racer.

Porsche says that the car is as fast as the current 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup, which indicates a top speed of around 180mph. The Mission R concept claimed a 0-62mph time of less than 2.5sec, and the E-Performance no doubt follows suit.