Porsche creates Le Mans-style 911 GT3 for Paolo Barilla

Porsche has shown off the scope of its new car personalisation service with a one-off 911 GT3 painted in the same livery as one of its Le Mans-winning 956 race cars.

The first car to be produced as part of the brand’s reborn Sonderwunsch ('special wishes') programme, the custom 911 GT3 has been commissioned for former racing driver Paolo Barilla - who won at La Sarthe in 1986 in a distinctively-liveried 956.

The Team Joest car was well known for its black, white and yellow livery in period. The GT3’s livery predominantly features the number 7 - Barilla’s racing number - alongside special badges bearing the driver’s name.

The colour-contrasting front and rear wheels, with the white front rims representing the ‘aeroblade’ wheel covers that were used in racing, are also homages to the 956.

The car features bespoke rounded end plates on the rear spoiler, with engineers from the series-produced 911 GT3 drafted in to help design it to ensure that the aerodynamic performance remained unchanged.