Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe is one-off 996 restomod

Porsche has shown off a one-of-one 911 Classic Club Coupe made for America’s biggest Porsche club.

Built on a 996-generation 911 Carrera found in Virginia, the 911 Classic Club Coupe was sent back to Stuttgart for a bare-metal restoration, where the bodyshell was rebuilt and strengthened.

During the two-year restoration, a number of unique features were added. Most notably, a bespoke double-dome roof - designed to allow taller drivers to wear helmets in the car - is fitted, while a handmade ducktail spoiler pays tribute to the famed 911 Carrera RS 2.7.

The car sits on 18in forged Fuchs alloy wheels, painted in black with details in Club Blue - the signature colour of Porsche Club America.

Under the bonnet, the standard engine has been replaced with the 3.6-litre flat six from the 996-generation 911 GT3, producing 376bhp. The manual gearbox, toughened chassis and brakes are also taken from the 911 GT3.

The 911 Classic Club Coupe is painted in Sport Grey Metallic, inspired by the colour seen on the 2010 911 Sport Classic. Light Sport Grey stripes run across the top of the car, with small details finished in Club Blue.