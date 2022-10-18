Porsche 911 Carrera gains dynamic Touring specification

The Porsche 911 Carrera has become the latest Porsche to receive a Touring specification, bridging the gap between the standard 911 Carrera and the 911 Carrera S.

Priced from £98,500 in the UK, the new 911 Carrera T features improved driving dynamics over the base model. It joins the Porsche Macan T, Porsche 718 Cayman T and Porsche 718 Boxster T in the Touring range.

Behind the driver sits the same 379bhp twin-turbocharged flat-six engine as in the standard 911 Carrera, which allows for a 0-62mph sprint of 4.5sec. For the first time on a 911 Carrera model, this specific engine is available with a seven-speed manual gearbox as standard, with a mechanical rear differential lock.

The 911 Carrera T is also fitted with sports suspension, lowering the Aston Martin Vantage rival by 10mm.

The car is equipped with 20in wheels at the front and 21in wheels at the rear, along with a sports exhaust as standard.

Tipping the scales at 1470kg, Porsche says the 911 Carrera T is 35kg lighter than the 911 Carrera with its standard eight-speed PDK transmission.

Elsewhere under the skin, the new car has a lightweight battery and reduced noise insulation for a more atmospheric cabin.

Inside, the rear seats are removed as standard, while the model also gains a GT sports steering wheel and electric premium sports seats.

Design changes on the outside include gloss-black exhaust pipes and dark-grey trim on the wing mirrors, door logos and rear grille.

Porsche now offers four T models across its range. The specification first appeared in 1968, when Porsche homologated the 911 T as a racing touring car.

The German firm now offers the specification in order to appeal to customers that want to optimise performance while “seeking a higher degree of personalisation”.

The 911 Carrera T commands an £8800 premium over the 911 Carrera and undercuts the Carrera S by £4300.

Deliveries of the 911 Carrera T are expected to begin in spring 2023.