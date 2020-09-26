Polestar Precept electric grand tourer confirmed for production

Polestar will put the stunning Precept grand tourer electric concept into production – and brand boss Thomas Ingenlath has said that the positive public reaction to the electric grand tourer was a key influence on this decision.

The four-door EV concept was unveiled earlier this year as a showcase for the ambitions of Volvo’s new sporting sibling brand, both in terms of its design and its use of innovative sustainable materials. These include flax-based composites that cut weight by up to 50% and achieve a reduction in plastic weight of up to 80%. The Precept’s interior also uses materials such as recycled PET bottles, reclaimed fishing nets and recycled cork vinyl.

While there had been suggestion the Precept's shape would be used as the inspiration both for styling features on the forthcoming Polestar 3 SUV and a future Tesla Model S-rivalling saloon, the firm has decided to put it into production as close to its concept form as possible. That includes a commitment to use as many sustainable materials as possible to minimise its use of plastic and reduce its carbon footprint.

“Once we did the Precept and stood in front looking at it... my god. Sometimes you just do something and you’re really tempted," said Ingenlath.

"After we revealed the Precept, we read the articles on it and had people seeing it, and we got the conviction that the design was something people liked and that it could be a real hit. “The question is always ‘how do you make it work’? What will it take technology- wise and investment-wise?

“This isn’t fake: it was built as a show car, but our engineers have done the research and found ways to construct it and do it. It’s an ambitious project, but we wanted to make it our next big project.”

Ingenlath said the Precept is “at least three years” from being ready for production, due to the development work required to ensure the new materials it uses and design features can be produced at volume.

He added that the machine will follow Polestar’s number-based nomenclature, although it will continue to be called the Precent during development. Ingenlath said the exact number used would depend on where in the firm's model launch plans the production Precept comes.

Although Polestar has yet to reveal any firm technical details or targets for the Precept, Ingenlath hinted it would have a “competitive” range and the performance required to put it on par in the premium sports cars market. The Precept concept is 3.1 metres long – 150mm longer than a Model S – which Polestar says is to allow for a large battery and create rear head and leg room.

Inside, the concept features the next-generation version of Polestar's Android-based infotainment system, with a 15in portait-orientated central touchscreen and a 12.5in digital instrument display.