Peugeot reveals e-Expert Hydrogen as first fuel-cell vehicle

New hydrogen-fuel-cell van offers 249 miles of range and can be refuelled in just three minutes
Rachel Burgess
15 December 2021

The new Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen van is the French brand’s first hydrogen production vehicle. 

It's a sibling van to the Citroën ë-Dispatch Hydrogen and the Opel/Vauxhall Vivaro-e Hydrogen, which have been revealed in the past week. 

The Vivaro-e Hydrogen is currently the only model of the three confirmed to be sold in the UK, with right-hand-drive examples set to arrive in early 2023.

The e-Expert Hydrogen, like its siblings, uses a 10kWh battery to power the electric motor and offers up to 249 miles of range. It has a maximum speed of 80mph and a full refuel takes three minutes.

There's a maximum payload of 1000kg and no less load volume than in its diesel counterparts.

The e-Expert Hydrogen sits alongside combustion and battery-electric variants of the Expert. It's made at a Stellantis hydrogen research-and-developemnt centre in Rüsselsheim, Germany.

Peugeot CEO and Autocar Great Women alumni Linda Jackson said: “With the e-Expert Hydrogen, Peugeot is taking the lead in a future zero-emission technology that's particularly relevant to the light commercial vehicle market.

“Hydrogen-electric technology allows intensive daily use without the need for recharging – a decisive advantage for professionals who, in a single day, have to cover several hundred kilometres on the motorway and then enter emission-restricted urban areas.

"The hydrogen technology developed by Stellantis and implemented in our Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen makes such uses possible.”

A Peugeot spokesman added that the introduction of its first hydrogen vehicle was the latest development of its “extended power of choice” strategy, allowing customers to choose from a range of powertrains which best meets their needs.

The first customer of the e-Expert Hydrogen is Watea by Michelin, a subsidiary of Michelin that focuses on green mobility solutions. 

