2023 Vauxhall Vivaro-e Hydrogen confirmed for UK sale

The Vauxhall Vivaro-e Hydrogen van will be sold in the UK, with right-hand-drive examples set to arrive in early 2023.
Vauxhall is speaking to corporate fleet and business customers in the UK, claiming the new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) "perfectly meets the requirements of fleet customers".
The Vivaro-e Hydrogen offers up to 249 miles of range with the same load capacity as equivalent internal-combustion and battery-electric models.
“The hydrogen van is the ideal solution for driving long distances with zero-emissions in use as well as for transporting larger loads without losing time while charging the batteries," said Marcus Lott, the head of development at Vauxhall's European sibling brand, Opel.
"The Vivaro-e Hydrogen leads zero-emissions mobility into the future, especially for commercial use.”
The new addition to Vauxhall's commercial line-up will be sold in left-hand-drive markets by Opel from the end of this year.
The Vivaro-e Hydrogen mates a 45kW fuel cell with three 700bar hydrogen tanks (which can be filled in just three minutes) and uses the same front-mounted 134bhp electric motor as the Vivaro-e BEV.
“We're set to add hydrogen to the line-up as an efficient energy system of the future,” said Vauxhall managing director Paul Willcox. “Vauxhall-Opel has more than 20 years of experience in developing hydrogen-fuel technology, which offers zero-emissions in use, a long driving range and ultra-fast refuelling.
“We're already in contact with UK fleet operators that want to go the extra mile on sustainability, and we look forward to bringing Vivaro-e Hydrogen to the UK soon."
The Vivaro-e Hydrogen retains the same body size as existing Vivaro variants, with the choice of a standard 4.95-metre or long 5.30-metre wheelbase, while payload capacity increases to 1100kg. Cargo volume remains the same, at up to 6.1 cubic metres.
The Vivaro-e Hydrogen will be produced at Opel’s research-and-development centre in Rüsselsheim, Germany.
It will be the first commercially available hydrogen powertrain from Opel and Vauxhall.
Ex-parent company General Motors' experimental HydroGen 4 system was brought to the UK for demonstration purposes a decade ago but never found its way into a production car.
Great I am just over 100 miles to nearest hydrogen filling station. So 40% of fill to get home. 40% to get back and refill again. About 20% usable. Think this is what you really call range anxiety. At least EV charge points are a bit more common than hydrogen filling points. So if hydrogen ever becomes a viable road fuel how long before government adds fuel duty and VAT. Fuel instantly becomes70% more expensive. A lot easier to control and collect money than EV charging at home even with smart meters.
They'll be hoping either Aberdeen council or Mr Kahn buys them using taxpayers money because, if you'll excuse the pun, only customers interested in a van-ity project will be interested.
It'll be expensive to buy, hydrogen is no more cheaper than petrol or diesel and there are how many fuel stations in the whole of the uk? Eleven !!!!!!!!!!!
Who knows what the future holds, but right at this minute, why bother selling hydrogen vehicles in the UK? I'm pretty sure if the taxpayer were given a breakdown of costs they'd want their money to be spent a little more wisely.
It will be interesting to see the price of this. I don't want to be a sceptical as xxxx is regarding hydrogen, I know it is not without issue, but I do hope something does come from the tech that becomes useable. Even if it is for powering long distance vehicles or something.