Pagani unveils 791bhp Huayra BC Roadster hypercar

Pagani has revealed the Huayra BC Roadster, a new variant of its hypercar featuring a removable roof and uprated engine with even more power.

Named to commemorate Benny Caiola, the Ferrari collector who became Pagani's first customer, the BC Roadster follows on from the Coupe version revealed in 2016, featuring a removable carbonfibre hardtop.

Pagani claims the BC weighs just 1250kg, 30kg less than the regular roadster, with a structure that incorporates conventional carbonfibre alongside even rarer and lighter materials, including a carbon-titanium mix that is both lighter and stronger.

The aerodynamic elements and the vast rear wing create a claimed peak of 500kg of downforce at 174mph. It even has flaps next to the exhaust's catalytic converters to divert gases over some of the underfloor elements like an F1 car's blown diffuser.

Horacio Pagani still works as the company's chief designer, and admits he thinks of his products as being works of art as well as cars. The Huayra Roadster's shape and form still owes a fair amount to the stance and proportions of the original Zonda, which was released 20 years ago, but the details on the BC have grown much more advanced. The exposed metal mechanism of the gear selector is a highlight of the cabin and an example of Pagani's need to prioritise design over cost.