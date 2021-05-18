BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Opel Manta A: 1970s coupe reborn as one-off retro EV
UP NEXT
First electric Lamborghini due by mid-2020s as two-door GT

Opel Manta A: 1970s coupe reborn as one-off retro EV

Factory-created GSe Elektromod showcases EV drive with 145bhp motor and four-speed manual gearbox
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
18 May 2021

The Opel Manta A, one of the defining sports coupés of the 1970s, has been reborn by its maker as a tech-rich resto-mod with an all-electric powertrain. 

The rear-driven two-door, now called the Manta GSe Elektromod, has been electrified and updated to show the brand's "commitment to emissions-free mobility for a very desirable, sustainable future," according to CEO Michael Lohscheller.

The original car's petrol four-cylinder has been swapped out for an electric motor producing 145bhp and 188lb ft, making it not only more powerful than any original-specification Manta A, but also the most powerful battery-electric car in Opel's stable.

A 31kWh battery pack, smaller than that found in the Corsa-E and Mokka-E, offers a claimed range of 124 miles, and like its production counterparts can be charged via regenerative braking - though a four-hour top-up is possible courtesy of a 9.0kW inbuilt charger.

Most notable is that the Manta still sends its power to the rear axle through a manual gearbox, unlike any EV currently in series production. Drivers have "the choice of manually shifting the original four-speed gearbox or simply engaging fourth gear and then driving automatically". 

In accordance with its heavily modernised underpinnings, the Manta has been subjected to a makeover that nods to its heritage while bringing it up to date with Opel's current production models.

A version of the brand's 'Vizor' grille features, and incorporates an LED screen that displays various messages and motifs, while the conventional headlights, brake lights and daytime running lights have been swapped for sharper LED items.

The striking neon yellow paint matches Opel's new branding design, and is contrasted by a 1970s-style black bonnet. Ronal 17in alloy wheels replace the original 13in rims, and the chrome bumpers have been removed to replicate the look of Manta models upgraded by tuning and racing companies like Irmscher. 

The interior leans heavily on current production cues, with the analogue clocks making way for a digital display and 10in touchscreen, while sports seats originally developed for the Adam S supermini have been installed. Retro cues, however, extend to a three-spoke steering wheel with a 12 o' clock marker, a period-correct gear shifter and a manual handbrake. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Discovery P300e 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 JIA Range Rover Chieftain 2021 UK FD hero front

JIA Chieftain 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Opel has given no indication that it intends to put the Elektromod intro production, limited or otherwise, but could give a similar treatment to other historic models including the Nova, Firenza and GT. 

READ MORE

All-new Vauxhall Astra: reinvented hatch tests hybrid powertrain

Good, bad or ugly? The new cars of 1970

Dying hero: the Opel Manta

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,895
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio Connect 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,100
70,214miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,326
66,672miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,395
39,529miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Mii 1.0 S 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,554
55,865miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£3,590
29,655miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 5dr
2014
£3,595
81,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,690
64,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Discovery P300e 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 JIA Range Rover Chieftain 2021 UK FD hero front

JIA Chieftain 2021 UK review

View all latest drives