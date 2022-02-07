Official MG Cyberster design revealed in Chinese government filings

Leaked filings made with the Chinese government have revealed the design of the new MG Cyberster, long before the electric sports car was due to be unveiled.

Appearing in a set of images revealing its front and rear, the Cyberster is a sleek soft-top with two seats.

The filings suggest it will measure 4535mm long, 1913mm wide and 1329mm high - slightly larger than the Porsche 718 Boxster and significantly bigger than the Mazda MX-5.

Details of the Cyberster’s powertrain line-up were also detailed, revealing the Cyberster would be offered in both single- and dual-motor specifications. Entry-level, single-motor models offer 309bhp, while dual-motor models offer up to 536bhp.

Weight varies depending on the specification, with single-motor variants tipping the scales at 1850kg. In its heaviest form, the Cyberster weighs 1985kg. Several wheel designs and badge styles were also revealed.

Inside, meanwhile, the Cyberster makes use of a Tesla-style yoke steering wheel and several digital screens for infotainment and driving data.

The Cyberster will be launched in 2024 with the aim of attracting new buyers in new segments. Autocar understands it won't be officially revealed at this month’s Shanghai motor show.

Set to help MG continue its steep growth trajectory, the Cyberster will also significantly expand the brand's product portfolio as it approaches its centenary in 2024.

In the 16 years since being acquired by the Chinese state-owned SAIC, MG has established itself as a leading maker of value-oriented yet well-equipped and safe family cars, selling more than 100,000 across Europe last year.

Crucial to this goal will be the introduction of new cars. The MG 5 SW EV estate and ZS EV crossover are already among the most popular EVs in Europe, and MG will look to build on this success by appealing to younger drivers and enthusiasts with an all-new product line, designated Cyber in reference to its five primary priorities: co-creating, young, beyond, evolution and recreation.