Official: Dacia Sandero is Europe's best-selling car by a wide margin

Sandero outsold the second-placed Renault Clio by more than 50,000 cars; Golf completes the podium

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
3 February 2025

The Dacia Sandero was the best-selling car in Europe by a significant margin last year, according to figures released by industry analyst Jato Dynamics.

A total of 268,101 examples of the value-focused supermini were registered in Europe (including the UK) last year, beating the second-placed Renault Clio by more than 50,000 units.

The Volkswagen Golf rounded out the podium with 215,715 sales. 

Sales of 2023’s most popular car, the Tesla Model Y, dropped by 17% to 209,214. That was still enough to secure its place as Europe’s most popular electric car, however.

SUVs remained the most popular type of car in Europe last year, accounting for a record 54% of all sales (so 6.92 million cars), up 4% compared with 2023. Indeed, of the 50 best-selling models, 27 were SUVs.

Supermini sales grew by 1.3% to 2.0m (or 15.5% of the market), while the traditional C-segment (hatchbacks) and D-segment (saloons) dropped by 1.3% and 3.3% respectively.

EVs’ share of the market shrunk from 15.7% in 2023 to 15.4% last year, while petrol models rose from 47.9% to 48.4%.

Jato attributed EVs’ slump to the withdrawal of incentives, as well as their high average price.

It expects EV sales to rebound in 2025, though, as new, more affordable models (such as the Renault 5 and Fiat Grande Panda) come to market.

Diesel cars' protracted slump in share continued, dropping 1.7% year on year to 14.3%. 

Meanwhile, plug-in hybrids dropped from 7.7% of the market to 7.3% and hybrids grew from 9.9% of the market to 11.8%.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

dacia sandero road test review 2023 01 tracking front

Dacia Sandero

Britain’s cheapest car suddenly looks a whole lot more appealing – but is it?

Stroudley 3 February 2025

Produce a reasonable car at a reasonable price, and reasonable people will buy it. Most manufacturers now seem to be adding unwanted features and asking too much money.

ianp55 3 February 2025

It's not rocket science why Dacia cars sell so well in Europe is it? produce a good product sell it at a fair price put what is necessary in a car  

FastRenaultFan 3 February 2025
Delighted. So basically Renault group sold more cars in Europe last year than anyone else. Good to see people know quality and class. It makes sense that the Sandero is the most popular. It is basically a Clio with a different badge and styling for less.
Both great cars though.
xxxx 3 February 2025
FastRenaultFan wrote:

Delighted. So basically Renault group sold more cars in Europe last year than anyone else. Good to see people know quality and class. ...

Rubbish, Renault group were way begind VAG and Stellantis. But like you say people know quality and class.

Andrew1 3 February 2025

Renault overtook Stellantis is December but over the entire 2024 Stellantis sold 9000 more cars then Renault, which is 0.5% more.

xxxx 3 February 2025

Wrong again Andy.

But like I said it goes VAG, Stellantis then Renault. End of!

