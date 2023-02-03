BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nissan to launch first solid-state EV in 2028
UP NEXT
Peugeot 208 overtakes Volkswagen Golf as Europe’s best-selling car

Nissan to launch first solid-state EV in 2028

Firm is in a "class-leading position" to introduce cost-saving, liquid-free batteries with 2025-bound production plant
Mark Tisshaw
News
4 mins read
3 February 2023

Nissan is committed to launching an electric car with a solid-state battery, believing itself to be in a “class-leading position” regarding the technology. 

The Japanese firm, which was first to launch a mass market electric car (the Nissan Leaf) in 2010, plans to have a pilot solid-state battery production plant up and running by 2025; to have completed engineering on the initial technology by 2026; and to then ramp up towards mass production in 2028 with the first application in a car. 

David Moss, Nissan’s senior vice-president for research and development in Europe, said: “We think we have something quite special and are in a group leading the technology. We want to get the cost down [compared with lithium ion batteries] by 50%, to double the energy density and to offer three times the charging speed.” 

Related articles

Moss said that Nissan had gone from small button cells to larger (10cm) square cells at the current stage of development in Japan. Final cells end up the size of a laptop. 

He added that Nissan was working with leading scientists at the University of Oxford on developing the technology, and that Nissan’s solid-state tech was “all solid-state”, in that it removes all liquid elements from the battery. 

“Can you delete the liquid electrolyte out of the battery? This is where we think we’re leading,” said Moss. “Some solid-state batteries still have the liquid electrolytes, and this is an issue, as that liquid boils. The efficiency of that energy in storage and transfer and the power you put into it will be impacted.” 

Moss said solid-state tech “opens up electric mobility to sectors that you can’t today”, such as the largest pick-up trucks and SUVs. 

There’s no indication of which model would bring the tech to market in 2028, but it would have to be based on all-new architecture and most likely built in a new factory, because the impact on almost every element of the car’s development and manufacturing is so dramatic. 

Nissan previously showed a trio of future-looking concept cars (the Max-Out, Surf-Out and Hang-Out), hinting at the diverse variety of market segments that stand to benefit from its next-generation EV hardware. 

“When you commit to something like solid-state, you have to change the whole mechanism and architecture of the vehicle,” said Moss. The tech is being developed separately from any vehicle project to ensure that it is not introduced prematurely or does not cause any specific project to be delayed. 

Charging speeds will be key to reducing costs, because faster, more stable and more consistent charging will in turn mean smaller batteries can be fitted to vehicles. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar lead copy
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Leaf 2018 UK review hero front

Nissan Leaf

Better looks, better value, better range, stronger performance and a quiet and relaxing drive make the Nissan Leaf a leading EV contender again

Read our review
Back to top

“If you can put in energy three times faster, is it any different to filling a [petrol] vehicle?” said Moss. “We don’t know yet [about battery size], but we might have two sizes of battery – one for really heavy users who need massive range, but if you can put energy in like petrol, do you need the size?” 

Tripling charging speeds would take Nissan from around 130kW to 400kW as an example given, but the charge would be more consistently delivered at those speeds, rather than speeding up and slowing down depending on temperature. 

“That’s what the [solid-state] cells can do,” said Moss when asked about 400kW charging speeds. “They can accept it. The liquid cells of today can’t.” 

Moss added that Nissan remained committed to developing lithium ion battery technology, confirming that at least two more generations were coming – one within the next couple of years, then in 2028 a cobalt-free one, which is already at an advanced stage of research and could reduce costs by as much as 65%. 

“Lithium ion is constantly changing, with better energy density, [better] efficiency and lower cost,” said Moss. “The cost is key, as this opens up EVs to even more customers. We believe there are a couple of steps left in lithium ion. A big drive for us is to go cobalt-free. We expect this to be on the market in 2028.” 

It’s important to keep developing lithium ion battery tech, believes Moss, because it will coexist with solid-state tech for a while to come.

“We’ve had four changes since [the original] Leaf,” he added, recalling that the first battery make-up developed for the car never actually made it to production, because the tech advanced so quickly between its unveiling and market launch. 

“Batteries will continue to evolve,” continued Moss. “We will continue to research battery technology as it moves so quickly. What we do today and plan today won’t be the same as in a few years.” Nissan has committed €15.6 billion (£13.8bn) to EV development over the next five years, on top of the €7.8bn (£6.9bn) it has spent so far.

Advertisement
Back to top

Nissan to stop investing in pure-combustion engines

Nissan won’t be investing in pure Euro 7 combustion-engine technology, its senior vice-president for R&D in Europe has confirmed.

Car Review
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Leaf 2018 UK review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

David Moss told Autocar he believed a crossover point between the prices of Euro 7 engines and lithium ion batteries for EVs was near. “From a mass-production point of view, EV is coming down, EU7 is driving petrol the other way,” he said. “So one cost goes up, the other goes down, and we’re not that far away from where they will cross in cost.”

The news comes after EU law makers published a list of rules to make ICE and hybrid cars “as clean as possible” before they are banned from sale next decade. Due from July 2025, these include new electrically heated e-catalysts to mitigate cold-start emissions and live on-board monitoring of key pollutants.

Used cars for sale

 Nissan Juke 1.6 Tekna CVT Euro 5 5dr
2012
£7,495
65,533miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Leaf 24kWh Acenta Auto 5dr
2013
£8,995
39,967miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan QASHQAI 1.5 DCi N-tec+ 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2012
£5,495
87,295miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Murano 3.5 V6 CVT 4WD Euro 4 5dr
2010
£5,995
89,125miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Juke 1.6 DIG-T Nismo Euro 5 5dr
2013
£7,995
64,558miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan JUKE 1.5 DCi Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,999
33,419miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan JUKE 1.0 DIG-T Acenta DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,299
8,351miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan QASHQAI 1.2 DIG-T Tekna XTRON 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,699
31,111miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Pulsar 1.2 DIG-T Acenta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,385
37,241miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar lead copy
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives