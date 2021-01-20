BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper is rugged electric mobile home
UP NEXT
BMW M boss confirms EV performance model to launch in 2021

Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper is rugged electric mobile home

Concept brings off-road-oriented upgrades to electric van for tackling winter expeditions
News
2 mins read
20 January 2021

Nissan has revealed a new winter-inspired electric van concept with a range of bespoke driving and cabin features.

Based on the e-NV200 Combi electric production van, the concept, dubbed e-NV200 Winter Camper, has been designed to tackle “winter expeditions”, according to Nissan.

To negotiate difficult terrain, the e-NV200 Winter Camper receives a series of upgrades including premium off-road tyres, increased ride height and a pair of 5400-Lumens spotlights to offer "maximum visibility".

On the outside, front and rear mudguards, door-entry guards and side bars are fitted to provide protection when camping off-road, while on the inside the concept features an integrated kitchen, with a fridge, folding beds and insulated glass to “maximise comfort and versatility for self-sufficient living in the wild”.

The e-NV200 Winter Camper is powered by the same 40kWh electric battery as the e-NV200 Combi, which can recharge to 80% from empty in 40-60 minutes, and a 107bhp electric motor good for 0-62mph in 14.0sec and a 76mph top speed.

Thanks to a range of energy-saving features, including regenerative braking and an Eco driving mode, it also has an extended electric range of between 124 and 187 miles in line with the latest e-NV200 Combi. 

Nissan manager Dmitry Busurkin said: “This vision, and the innovative set of accessories available with the standard e-NV200 models, will get drivers and outdoor enthusiasts alike excited for the adventures we’re all craving in the future.”

The e-NV200 Winter Camper is currently a stand-alone concept, but some of its stand-out features could be adapted into a future production model or made available as accessories for the e-NV200.

READ MORE

Nissan Leaf upgraded with new trim level and added equipment 

Nissan “satisfied” with Brexit deal outcome, says UK boss 

Bold new Nissan Ariya is pivotal electric SUV with 310-mile range

Used cars for sale

 Nissan E-nv200 80kw 5dr 40kwh Auto [7 Seat]
2018
£24,995
5,406miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan E-nv200 80kw 5dr 40kwh Auto [7 Seat]
2020
£27,500
7,415miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Tucson MHEV 2021 uk first drive review hero front
Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review
1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review
1 Toyota GR Supra 2 litre 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Nissan e-NV200

Nissan e-NV200

We drive Nissan's van-based five and seven-seater, which is claimed to be the world's first all-electric MPV

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
adrian888 20 January 2021
And how do you cook, run the fridge, stay warm without depleting the battery supply.... ? Do the people behind such concepts use camper vans in winter? What is the real world range in winter....?

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Tucson MHEV 2021 uk first drive review hero front
Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review
1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review
1 Toyota GR Supra 2 litre 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives