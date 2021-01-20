Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper is rugged electric mobile home

Nissan has revealed a new winter-inspired electric van concept with a range of bespoke driving and cabin features.

Based on the e-NV200 Combi electric production van, the concept, dubbed e-NV200 Winter Camper, has been designed to tackle “winter expeditions”, according to Nissan.

To negotiate difficult terrain, the e-NV200 Winter Camper receives a series of upgrades including premium off-road tyres, increased ride height and a pair of 5400-Lumens spotlights to offer "maximum visibility".

On the outside, front and rear mudguards, door-entry guards and side bars are fitted to provide protection when camping off-road, while on the inside the concept features an integrated kitchen, with a fridge, folding beds and insulated glass to “maximise comfort and versatility for self-sufficient living in the wild”.

The e-NV200 Winter Camper is powered by the same 40kWh electric battery as the e-NV200 Combi, which can recharge to 80% from empty in 40-60 minutes, and a 107bhp electric motor good for 0-62mph in 14.0sec and a 76mph top speed.

Thanks to a range of energy-saving features, including regenerative braking and an Eco driving mode, it also has an extended electric range of between 124 and 187 miles in line with the latest e-NV200 Combi.

Nissan manager Dmitry Busurkin said: “This vision, and the innovative set of accessories available with the standard e-NV200 models, will get drivers and outdoor enthusiasts alike excited for the adventures we’re all craving in the future.”

The e-NV200 Winter Camper is currently a stand-alone concept, but some of its stand-out features could be adapted into a future production model or made available as accessories for the e-NV200.

READ MORE

Nissan Leaf upgraded with new trim level and added equipment

Nissan “satisfied” with Brexit deal outcome, says UK boss

Bold new Nissan Ariya is pivotal electric SUV with 310-mile range