BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nissan Ariya Nismo to arrive in UK next year with 429bhp
UP NEXT
Skoda Elroq: 2025 EV is first to embody firm's new design language

Nissan Ariya Nismo to arrive in UK next year with 429bhp

Flagship SUV is Nismo's first model since 370Z and gets bespoke styling and chassis tweaks
News
Will RimellJonathan Bryce
2 mins read
9 September 2024

The Nissan Ariya Nimso will hit UK roads early next year, bringing sport cars power and fitted with motorsport-derived aero.

Based on the Ariya e-4orce, the first EV to get the Nismo treatment – and the first Nismo model since the 370Z – gets tuned throttle dynamics, a Nismo driving mode and a raft of more aggressive exterior design touches.

Power, supplied to all four wheels by the same dual-motor set-up  as the standard car, has been uprated by 128bhp to 429bhp; torque remains at 443lb ft. That gives the SUV a 0-62mph time of 5sec, 0.1sec faster than the standard car.

Related articles

This makes it considerably more powerful than the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX but slightly less so than the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.

The Ariya Nismo draws charge from the same 87kWh battery pack, with range expected to match that of the Ariya e-4orce’s 310 miles.

Nissan says a lot of work has gone into increasing the Ariya’s maximum mechanical grip, thanks to a retuned four wheel-drive system that adjusts the power sent to each wheel 10,000 times per second.  The Nismo’s new 60:40 rear-bias gives the Ariya a “sporting feel” compared to the standard car.

Greater agility at high speeds and better body control has been achieved through a reworked suspension set-up and retuned steering. A new ‘Nismo’ driving mode increases throttle and steering response, with an additional ‘i-Booster’ setting added that ups braking performance.

Elsewhere, new aero, created with the help of Nissan’s Formula E team, has been added to give the SUV as much downforce as possible while also reducing drag and smoothing airflow along the body. These include a more prominent front splitter, a vortex generator on the roof, deeper side skirts and rear bumpers, and a ducktail spoiler.

The cabin is largely the same as the standard car's, albeit with body-hugging Nismo-branded sports seats trimmed in suede and red pinstriping.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari612Scaglietti lead
Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 2004-2011 review
8
Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 2004-2011 review
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Ford Puma front three quarter
Ford Puma
8
Ford Puma
Toyota Prius review 2024 01 front action
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Ariya frontcorner

Nissan Ariya

Where does Nissan's second bespoke EV rank in the electric crossover class?

Read our review
Back to top

European deliveries will begin in January. Pricing will start above that of the £59,025 e-4orce Evolve+, the line-up’s current range-topper.

Advertisement

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assistant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, writing used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Nissan Ariya cars for sale

Nissan ARIYA 63kWh Advance Auto 5dr 7.4kW Charger
2023
£27,650
15,473miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Ariya 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2022
£28,000
34,114miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 63kWh Engage Auto 5dr 7.4kW Charger
2023
£25,990
6,700miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Ariya 87kWh Evolve Auto E-4ORCE 5dr 22kW Charger
2023
£43,995
6,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Ariya 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2022
£29,599
24,647miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 87kWh Evolve Auto E-4ORCE 5dr 22kW Charger
2023
£40,495
9,852miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan Ariya 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2022
£34,495
3,929miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2022
£34,495
5,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Nissan ARIYA 87kWh Evolve Auto 5dr 22kW Charger
2022
£33,949
10,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 107 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
morrisxm 12 January 2024

Hi Jonathan, you've got a few things wrong - no, it's not the fiest EV from NISMO - there has been LEAF NISMO in Japan. And these are not sport seats, they are the same as on standard Ariya.

Overall, a bit of a lazy job by Nissan especially compared to the brilliant Hyundai Ioniq 5N.

catnip 14 January 2024

To be fair, you can't expect a motoring journalist to be aware of these things.

Latest Reviews

Ferrari612Scaglietti lead
Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 2004-2011 review
8
Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti 2004-2011 review
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Ford Puma front three quarter
Ford Puma
8
Ford Puma
Toyota Prius review 2024 01 front action
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster

View all car reviews