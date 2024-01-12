Nissan Ariya Nismo marks return of performance arm

Nissan specialist tuning arm Nismo has returned with an electric flagship based on the Ariya crossover.

Revealed at the 2024 Tokyo motor show, the Ariya Nismo is the first specially honed electric model from the Japanese firm's tuning division.

It is based on the top-specification Ariya e-4orce, but over that car it gains up to 10% more power, tuned throttle dynamics, a Nismo driving mode and a raft of more aggressive exterior design touches.

These include a more prominent front splitter, twin vortex generators on the roof, deeper side skirts and rear bumpers, and a ducktail spoiler.

Nissan says these "race-derived technologies" are designed to give the four-wheel-drive crossover as much downforce as possible.

Two specifications will be available; B6 and B9. The entry-level car uses a 66kWh battery and produces 362bhp with 413lb ft of torque. The B9, meanwhile, uses a 91kWh battery - 4kWh more than the current largest-capacity Ariya - and puts out 429bhp and 442lb ft.

This makes it considerably more powerful than the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX but slightly less so than the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.