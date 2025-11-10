BACK TO ALL NEWS
Next Renault Megane and Scenic tipped to go hybrid
The great debate: the best car of the past 25 years

Next Renault Megane and Scenic tipped to go hybrid

PHEV and range-extender powertrains are being considered for the family cars, which are currently EV-only

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
10 November 2025

Renault could bring back petrol-powered versions of the Megane and Scenic after bosses confirmed it is readying a new multi-fuel platform that will underpin the next generation of its C-segment cars.

While it has been created predominantly as an electric architecture, Renault boss Fabrice Cambolive said it has also been designed to accommodate plug-in hybrid and range-extender powertrains.

Cambolive said it will be “a dedicated EV platform” but “if [sales of EVs] are not so rapid as expected, perhaps you can complete this EV pace with some extensions like a range-extender or plug-in hybrid, and that's what we are working on”.

A launch date for the new platform is likely to be around 2030, said Cambolive. When it arrives, it will be joined by four new models, although not all are expected to sit on the new platform. He said: “Out of the eight [cars promised in our ‘Renaulution’ plan], four are already launched and we want to launch four more.”

Cambolive added that "the next challenge, after launching the first line-up of the C-… B- and A-segments, will be how to renew our C-and D-segments", and although “a dedicated EV platform works very well on the B-segment”, a multi-energy plan is best for larger models.

Renault Group CEO François Provost said this new platform and next wave of cars are important for the brand “to continue our mission to rule the C-segment, and especially to grow in northern Europe”.

While Provost and Cambolive were coy about the details of which cars the platform will underpin, the timing opens the door for it to be used for a new generation of the CMF-EV-based Megane (which was launched in 2022) and the Scenic (which appeared in 2024). This would allow Renault to bring back combustion power to the nameplates, which are currently sold exclusively as EVs.

Renault Scenic

Latest Reviews

Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N

Renault Megane front three quarter lead

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric

French firm’s traditional hatchback gains range-extending upgrades and enhanced interior tech

Read our review
Cambolive said the hybrid powertrains would use a set-up whereby drive is operated by electric motors and the petrol engine acts as a generator for a battery – similar to how Nissan’s e-Power system works.

“Do we want serial drive or direct drive? The logic is serial drive, which means electric traction,” he said. A key reason for this is to allow buyers to become familiar with an electric drivetrain but without the range anxiety.

Cambolive wouldn’t give further powertrain details, such as the source of the small petrol engine, but it could plausibly come from Horse, the powertrain maker jointly owned by Renault and Geely.

The launch of the new platform for Renault’s C-segment cars is also part of an effort to speed up production times while lowering costs, as the firm has done with the 21-month turnaround of the Twingo, which was also 25% cheaper to produce than equivalent models.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

SolidState 10 November 2025

This is unfortunately a backwards step if correct but you see a lot of the manufacturers doing this to hedge their bets, it also means combi platforms that aren't particularly focused on either disopline which isn't so great for the final product or consumer experience.

This is a transition period so it is in a lot of ways to be expected.

whatever the eventual timeline, the vast majority of new car sales will be electric in the not too distant future.

FastRenaultFan 10 November 2025
No Renault. Don't do it. You will be letting the EV haters and the doubters in climate change win if you do Renault. @Renault please dont do this. Its a backwards step. Make them electric and only electric but with double the range they have now and for the same price or less.
Move forwards not backwards. Make them hydrogen powered if you most have another fuel source at least it is forward thinking.
Cobnapint 10 November 2025
This 2030 EV only thing isn't going to happen is it....

Why our stupid government brought it forward from 2035 in the first place is beyond comprehension. It shows their naivety. Their incompetence. Their delusion.
A 'carbon-free grid' by 2030 isn't going to happen either.

