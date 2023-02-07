Next Peugeot 508 to rival Tesla Model 3 as radical electric saloon

The Peugeot 508 is set to be reinvented for an electric-only third generation as the brand prepares to embark on its most drastic and wide-reaching shake-up in decades.

From 2025, the French firm’s electric cars will switch from legacy PSA Group architecture to the new-era Stellantis STLA modular EV platforms that are being introduced to Peugeot and its 13 sibling brands.

As previewed by the stunning Peugeot Inception concept last month, these platforms will bring about a step change in the technical make-up of Peugeot’s EVs, introducing trick new wireless steering hardware, advanced autonomous driving functions, much more powerful motors and longer-range batteries with faster (and potentially wireless) charging capacity.

Peugeot was careful to clarify that it has no plans to build a production version of the Inception itself, but its sharp, squat propositions and low-slung silhouette naturally make it closest in conception to the Mk2 Peugeot 508, which has been on sale since 2018 and will therefore be due for replacement roughly when the first STLA-based EV arrives.

The 508’s future has long been uncertain as sales in the traditional D-segment saloon and estate markets have plummeted in light of increased demand for SUVs, with rivals including the Ford Mondeo, Vauxhall Insignia and Volvo S60 all recently bowing out. However, Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson said the brand has no intention of axing model lines as it reinvents itself.

Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this month, Jackson said: “We’ve got some great models, and we want to keep the same-sized range, the same number of models. So it’s all about refreshing each of our models as we come along.”

Indeed, a subsequent preview of Peugeot's next-generation EV line-up (below) looks to include a low-slung fastback in the vein of the 508, alongside successors to the Peugeot 208 and Peugeot 308 hatchbacks - as well as the trio's SUV siblings.