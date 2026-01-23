BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Next DS No4 to be 'completely different' take on family hatch
UP NEXT
BMW iX3 wins What Car? Car of the Year

Next DS No4 to be 'completely different' take on family hatch

Work on next French A-Class rival has begun, with designers aiming to "express a different, brand new concept"

Will Rimell Autocar
News
1 min read
23 January 2026

DS will look to do something “completely different” and “revolutionary” with the next-generation No4, design chief Thierry Métroz has revealed to Autocar.

At the end of last year, the French premium brand unveiled the heavily refreshed DS 4, which itself ushered in a new look that was inspired by the radically different No8 flagship.

But, looking further ahead, Métroz said his team is already penning ideas for the next iteration of the car, which will probably arrive at the end of the decade – and the plan is to “reinvent everything”.

“We are looking at something completely different,” he said. “We are working with Gilles Vidal [Stellantis’s new head of group design]. We have great ambition on that car with a new form and language. We'd like to do something revolutionary.”

Speaking about what form it will take, Métroz confirmed that while it will “stay in the segment”, the team is “looking at different proportions, looking at different silhouettes”.

He added: “It will not be an SUV, and definitely not a regular sedan [saloon]. We are looking at very different proportions to express a different, brand new concept. [It will be] very aerodynamic.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Toyota Aygo X GR RT 2025 ME 8
Toyota Aygo X
8
Toyota Aygo X
KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
DS No4 PHEV review 2025 001

DS No4

Heavily revised premium hatchback gets No8-esque styling and PHEV powertrain upgrades

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used BMW X1 2015-2021 cars for sale

 BMW X1 2.0 20i GPF M Sport DCT SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£17,900
 BMW X1 2.0 18d XLine Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,895
 BMW X1 1.5 25e 10kWh M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£15,800
 BMW X1 2.0 18d Sport SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£13,795
 BMW X1 2.0 20d XLine Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£11,599
 BMW X1 2.0 20i Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£20,999
 BMW X1 2.0 20i M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£13,990
 BMW X1 1.5 25e 10kWh M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£19,000
 BMW X1 2.0 18d Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,899
View all 1614 cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Toyota Aygo X GR RT 2025 ME 8
Toyota Aygo X
8
Toyota Aygo X
KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130

View all car reviews