DS will look to do something “completely different” and “revolutionary” with the next-generation No4, design chief Thierry Métroz has revealed to Autocar.

At the end of last year, the French premium brand unveiled the heavily refreshed DS 4, which itself ushered in a new look that was inspired by the radically different No8 flagship.

But, looking further ahead, Métroz said his team is already penning ideas for the next iteration of the car, which will probably arrive at the end of the decade – and the plan is to “reinvent everything”.

“We are looking at something completely different,” he said. “We are working with Gilles Vidal [Stellantis’s new head of group design]. We have great ambition on that car with a new form and language. We'd like to do something revolutionary.”

Speaking about what form it will take, Métroz confirmed that while it will “stay in the segment”, the team is “looking at different proportions, looking at different silhouettes”.

He added: “It will not be an SUV, and definitely not a regular sedan [saloon]. We are looking at very different proportions to express a different, brand new concept. [It will be] very aerodynamic.”