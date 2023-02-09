New Volvo EX90 will enter production this year

The new Volvo EX90 will enter production in the fourth quarter of this year alongside the smaller Volvo EX30.
Speaking on a call with journalists, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said the EX90 will initially enter production in very small numbers ahead of sales beginning in 2024.
He added that the near-£100,000 seven-seater “blew through those targets for pre-orders” and that it “top and tails the range” with the EX30 – hinting that there will be no model smaller than the crossover, nor any larger than the EX90.
The EX90 – serving as a “statement for where we are and where we're going” – is claimed by Rowan to set new standards for safety as Volvo aims for zero crash fatalities in its cars.
The new machine is effectively an electric-only equivalent to the current Volvo XC90. It's the third electric Volvo, following the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volvo C40 Recharge, but the first to sit on a dedicated electric platform – the Geely group’s advanced SPA2 architecture. It's closely related technically to the recently revealed Polestar 3 but unlike that model features a third row of seats.
The EX90's styling is based on the Concept Recharge that was shown last year. It retains familiar Volvo design cues, such as the blanked-off front grille seen on the XC40 and the upright rear lights. It has also been honed for aerodynamic efficiency to optimise the range; Volvo claims a coefficient of 0.29Cd.
It will arrive with a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain offering two outputs. Twin Motor models will have 402bhp and 568lb ft of torque, while Performance models will have 510bhp and 671lb ft. Both offer a limited top speed of 112mph.
Lower-powered single-motor versions are likely to follow.
Power will come from a 111kWh battery (107kWh usable), with an efficiency of 2.9 miles per kWh and a claimed range of 364 and 360 miles respectively. The battery can be charged at rates of up to 250kW, offering a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes.
£1600 a month, insane. I do hope some of that £100k goes towards road repairs because at nearly 3000kg it's going to do alot of damage, insaner.
While the price of the new EX90 may be eye watering, remember that the price quoted is for the Ultimate and Performance trims. The article suggested that lower trim levels will follow after production begins. Yet, here is the thing, look at what individuals have paid for the Model S and X, and what buyers are paying for the Lucid Air! Imsure Volvo sees itself as a more established automaker then these two, for sure! Then there is the iX and the EQ SUVs, that have a prices that are not far off from that of this vehicle here. On top of that, buyers have been willing to pay top dollar for ‘edition one’ examples of new offering. The one take away that this new EX90 shows, IMHO, that Volvo no longer sees themselves as the maker of premium vehicles, but a true luxury brand, able to stand should to should with the industries greatest!
Volvo used to be 'safety first', so why on earth are they making this car deliberately more dangerous to use by putting the all the controls on the touchscreen?
And £100,000??? It wasn't that long ago that you could get a brand new XC90 for £29,000! Manufacturers wonder why car sales are so low? Er, look at your prices?!