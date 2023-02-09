New Volvo EX90 will enter production this year

The new Volvo EX90 will enter production in the fourth quarter of this year alongside the smaller Volvo EX30.

Speaking on a call with journalists, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said the EX90 will initially enter production in very small numbers ahead of sales beginning in 2024.

He added that the near-£100,000 seven-seater “blew through those targets for pre-orders” and that it “top and tails the range” with the EX30 – hinting that there will be no model smaller than the crossover, nor any larger than the EX90.

The EX90 – serving as a “statement for where we are and where we're going” – is claimed by Rowan to set new standards for safety as Volvo aims for zero crash fatalities in its cars.

The new machine is effectively an electric-only equivalent to the current Volvo XC90. It's the third electric Volvo, following the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volvo C40 Recharge, but the first to sit on a dedicated electric platform – the Geely group’s advanced SPA2 architecture. It's closely related technically to the recently revealed Polestar 3 but unlike that model features a third row of seats.

The EX90's styling is based on the Concept Recharge that was shown last year. It retains familiar Volvo design cues, such as the blanked-off front grille seen on the XC40 and the upright rear lights. It has also been honed for aerodynamic efficiency to optimise the range; Volvo claims a coefficient of 0.29Cd.

It will arrive with a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain offering two outputs. Twin Motor models will have 402bhp and 568lb ft of torque, while Performance models will have 510bhp and 671lb ft. Both offer a limited top speed of 112mph.

Lower-powered single-motor versions are likely to follow.

Power will come from a 111kWh battery (107kWh usable), with an efficiency of 2.9 miles per kWh and a claimed range of 364 and 360 miles respectively. The battery can be charged at rates of up to 250kW, offering a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes.