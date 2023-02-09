BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Volvo EX90 will enter production this year

Electric successor to Volvo XC90 is the firm’s most expensive car and its longest-range EV
James Attwood, digital editor
News
5 mins read
9 February 2023

The new Volvo EX90 will enter production in the fourth quarter of this year alongside the smaller Volvo EX30.

Speaking on a call with journalists, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan said the EX90 will initially enter production in very small numbers ahead of sales beginning in 2024.

He added that the near-£100,000 seven-seater “blew through those targets for pre-orders” and that it “top and tails the range” with the EX30 – hinting that there will be no model smaller than the crossover, nor any larger than the EX90.

The EX90 – serving as a “statement for where we are and where we're going” – is claimed by Rowan to set new standards for safety as Volvo aims for zero crash fatalities in its cars.

The new machine is effectively an electric-only equivalent to the current Volvo XC90. It's the third electric Volvo, following the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volvo C40 Recharge, but the first to sit on a dedicated electric platform – the Geely group’s advanced SPA2 architecture. It's closely related technically to the recently revealed Polestar 3 but unlike that model features a third row of seats.

The EX90's styling is based on the Concept Recharge that was shown last year. It retains familiar Volvo design cues, such as the blanked-off front grille seen on the XC40 and the upright rear lights. It has also been honed for aerodynamic efficiency to optimise the range; Volvo claims a coefficient of 0.29Cd.

It will arrive with a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain offering two outputs. Twin Motor models will have 402bhp and 568lb ft of torque, while Performance models will have 510bhp and 671lb ft. Both offer a limited top speed of 112mph.

Lower-powered single-motor versions are likely to follow. 

Volvo ex90 front three quarter

Power will come from a 111kWh battery (107kWh usable), with an efficiency of 2.9 miles per kWh and a claimed range of 364 and 360 miles respectively. The battery can be charged at rates of up to 250kW, offering a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes.

At 5037mm, the EX90 is slightly longer than the current XC90. It’s also wider than that car but slightly lower and has a kerb weight of 2818kg.

There’s a 310-litre boot when seven seats are in use, which rises to 665 litres in five-seat mode and 1915 litres with both rows folded.

At launch, the EX90 will sit on 22in alloy wheels, with air suspension standard.

A major focus of the EX90 has been on the safety features, software and hardware that underpins the machine. Most notably, it will feature lidar as standard (this will be an option on the Polestar 3), with the sensor mounted on the front edge of the roof. That will complement a range of other interior and exterior sensors and cameras to power advanced driver assistance and safety systems.

Initially, that will include an upgraded Pilot Assist system, and a steering support function that will help changing lanes. Volvo says the systems will eventually it to offer an over-the-air subscription update that will offer “unsupervised autonomous driving” in certain conditions and places. The interior sensors can gauge eye concentration to warn about driving while distracted or drowsy.

The new safety kit, along with the EX90’s infotainment and battery management systems, will be powered by a core software system that uses advanced Nvidia Drive platforms along with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit platform mixed with in-house Volvo software.

The interior dashboard is built around a 14.5in central touchscreen that features Volvo’s Google-based infotainment. The model features a 5G data connection as standard to aid with over-the-air software updates.

Volvo ex90 interior

At launch, only the range-topping Ultra trim level will be offered, which includes the lidar, a driver monitoring system, a panoramic glass roof and a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system featuring Dolby Atmos.

The interior is finished in Nordico upholstery, a textile made from recycled materials including PET bottles and corks. There’s also four-zone climate control, and a three-year Care Offer package that includes three years of servicing.

Owners will be able to use their smartphone as a key for the car, with the firm’s app also designed to give access to an ‘ecosystem’ of services, including public charging stations and smart home charging management. The EX90 will support ‘Plug and Charge’ which, when launched, will automatically start charging the machine and sort payment when it is plugged into a compatible charger. 

The EX90 will also support bi-directional charging, allowing it to send power to a home through a bi-directional wall box. That service will initially be offered in select markets.

The interior also features extensive use of natural and “responsible-sourced” materials. Overall, Volvo says that the EX90 contains 15% recycled steel and 25% recycled aluminium, along with around 48kg of recycled plastics and bio-based material – about 15% of the total plastic used in the car.

Production of the EX90 will begin in the firm’s plant in Charleston, South Carolina, the US, late next year, with manufacturing at the firm’s plant in Chengdu, China, following at a later date.

Volvo is aiming for manufacturing at both facilities to be climate-neutral by the time production starts.

Volvo ex90 rear

Volvo has given indicative pricing for the EX90 for when customer deliveries begin in early 2024. The EX90 Twin Motor Ultra will start at £96,255, with a fixed Care by Volvo subscription costing from £1599 a month. The Twin Motor Performance Ultra will be priced at £100,555, or £1699 a month on subscription.

For comparison, the Polestar 3 is priced from £79,900, but that's for models without the lidar sensors that will be standard on launch EX90 models.

Volvo has committed to becoming an electric-only brand by 2030, and the EX90 is the first of one new fully electric car that it will launch each year in the build-up to that.

The firm hasn’t confirmed what will follow the EX90 and EX30, but an electric equivalent of the current XC60 will likely also be a priority.

xxxx 9 February 2023

£1600 a month, insane. I do hope some of that £100k goes towards road repairs because at nearly 3000kg it's going to do alot of damage, insaner. 

wmb 10 November 2022

While the price of the new EX90 may be eye watering, remember that the price quoted is for the  Ultimate and Performance trims. The article suggested that lower trim levels will follow after production begins. Yet, here is the thing, look at what individuals have paid for the Model S and X, and what buyers are paying for the Lucid Air! Imsure Volvo sees itself as a more established automaker then these two, for sure! Then there is the iX and the EQ SUVs, that have a prices that are not far off from that of this vehicle here. On top of that, buyers have been willing to pay top dollar for ‘edition one’ examples of new offering. The one take away that this new EX90 shows, IMHO, that Volvo no longer sees themselves as the maker of premium vehicles, but a true luxury brand, able to stand should to should with the industries greatest!

Jeremy 10 November 2022

Volvo used to be 'safety first', so why on earth are they making this car deliberately more dangerous to use by putting the all the controls on the touchscreen?

And £100,000??? It wasn't that long ago that you could get a brand new XC90 for £29,000! Manufacturers wonder why car sales are so low? Er, look at your prices?!

Andrew1 10 November 2022
Volvo profits and revenue are at all time highs, so they are doing the right thing.

