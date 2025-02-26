New Volvo ES90 to offer 434 miles of range

The Volvo ES90 will offer 434 miles of range and will be capable of recharging the equivalent of 186 miles in just 10 minutes.

It uses the same 800V electricals as its SUV sibling, the EX90, but new battery management software means it will be capable of refilling its battery from 10-80% in 20 minutes, when connected to a 350kW charger. That is 10 minutes less than in an EX90.

The announcement reinforces the ES90's billing as the brand's new technological flagship, following earlier confirmation that it will pack two on-board Nvidia computers.

These are said to be capable of combining to complete around 508 trillion operations per second, which makes them around 50 times more powerful than a PlayStation 5 games console.

The punch of the computers will allow Volvo to gradually quadruple the size of the information bank for its artificial intelligence, using data collected from cars already on the road.

This should yield improvements to the car’s collision avoidance and autonomous driving systems over time, according to Volvo.

“By combining the power of core computing and our Superset tech stack, we can now make safer cars more efficiently than ever before,” said Volvo tech chief Anders Bell.

Bell added: “The Volvo ES90 is one of the most technically advanced cars on the market today and is designed to be improved further with time.”

To that end, the saloon also gets an array of sensors, including a lidar box, five radars, eight cameras and 12 ultrasonics.