New Volkswagen T-Roc R due 2027 with hybrid power

Electrification could push hot SUV beyond the 329bhp of the current Golf R

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
27 August 2025

The Volkswagen T-Roc R will return in 2027 with hybrid power, hot hatch performance and an aggressive design that sets it apart from the standard car.

VW CEO Thomas Schäfer confirmed the performance variant’s comeback as he unveiled the second generation of the Golf-based crossover, promising: “For all the petrolheads out there, we will bring a real powerful T-Roc R.”

The range-topper will mark a renewed expansion of Volkswagen’s performance car line-up after the retirements of the hottest versions of the Tiguan, Arteon and Touareg left just the Golf to fly the R flag. Bosses would not be drawn on specifics of the upcoming T-Roc R’s powertrain, but the company has confirmed that the whole T-Roc line-up will be electrified.

The most likely basis for the R derivative is the range-topping mild hybrid, due in 2026. Its 2.0-litre petrol engine and four-wheel drive make it a close mechanical match for the previous, pure-combustion T-Roc R.

Details on power output and performance remain under wraps, but that 2.0-litre engine produced 296bhp in the old car, and its output has been ramped up as high as 329bhp in the latest Golf R.  It is possible that the addition of a hybrid element could push the hot crossover even further.

Its increased power will be signalled by a bespoke design treatment that emphasises its performance potential.

Exterior design boss Stefan Wallburg told Autocar that it will look obviously different to the R-Line that will initially top the T-Roc range. “Our task is to create a strategy of making R and R-Line different, because R customers will expect a bit more than R-Line,” said Wallburg.

Car review
VW T Roc lead

Volkswagen T-Roc

The T-Roc has been with us since 2017 - can it still turn heads in a congested segment?

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

