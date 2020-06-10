New Volkswagen ID 3: July confirmed as UK on-sale date

The Volkswagen ID 3 will go on sale in the UK in mid-July, with deliveries on track to begin in September, despite the impact of the coronavirus and a number of software issues with the car.

Originally revealed by the brand's sales boss, Autocar has now had the official UK dates confirmed. The model first goes on sale in select European markets next week, and will initially be limited to those who placed a refundable deposit. In the UK, pricing is set to start from just under £39,000.

The late stages of the ID 3's development has been hit by well-publicised software issues, and the early cars delivered to customers in September will be without a number of software features, including the augmented reality functions for the car's head-up display and some of the App Connect features. A free software update wil be offered once the systems are available, while early buyers can also choose to delay receipt of their ID 3 until the systems are fully ready.

The electric hatchback will eventually be offered with three battery capacities and two power outputs, but it will be launched with just a special First Edition model. This will use the mid-size 58kWh battery for a claimed range of 260 miles. It will offer 201bhp driven through the rear wheels, 229lb ft of torque and a top speed of 99mph. The car can be charged through a 100kW DC connection or a 11kW AC system.

The ID 3 First will be offered in three trim levels: basic, Plus and Max - although only the mid-level Plus version will intially be offered in the UK. While UK trim has yet to be confirmed, it is set to feature 19-inch alloy wheels, rear tinted windows, a rear view camera and 'dynamic' LED lights.

In continental Europe, buyers of the first cars to be delivered will be given membership of a 'First Movers' club, which will include the eventual software update, with those leasing cars not paying any rates for the first three months. It is not yet known whether any of these initiatives will be offered to UK buyers.

General ordering for the ID 3 for those who haven't pre-booked will open four weeks after the car first goes on sale.

Volkswagen offered a pre-ordering service for the ID 3 First, with more than 35,000 customers worldwide placing a refundable deposit. Those who placed a deposit in continental Europe will be able to buy their cars from 17 June onwards, and Volkswagen sales boss Jürgen Stackmann said the UK will follow in July, due to the extra time required to gain type approval for right-hand-drive versions.