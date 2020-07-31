New Volkswagen Caddy Beach mini-camper van detailed

Volkswagen will expand the Caddy van line-up for its new, fifth generation with a "completely redeveloped" Beach camper version.
Set to be unveiled in September - seven months after the regular van and passenger version were revealed – the new Caddy Beach is previewed in digitally rendered images. It's said to feature a "completely redeveloped interior" promising as much comfort as the larger California and Grand California models.
Highlights include a new panoramic glass roof that can be darkened alongside all the windows. There's also a new "almost two-metre-long" bed that includes the same disc spring design as the beds in the aforementioned larger models.
Stowed in the tailgate are two lightweight camping chairs and a table, while two storage bags serve as rear privacy screens when fastened in the rear window.
New technology available on every Caddy, including the Beach, covers 19 driver assistance systems, such as Travel Assist for assisted steering and cruise control that's operable "over the entire range of speeds".
Engines include multiple diesels with outputs that span 74bhp and 120bhp, with a new twin-dosing catalytic reduction claimed to make the units among the cleanest of their type in the world. A 114bhp TSI petrol engine is also offered.
ianp55
Volkswagen Caddy Life
I've always rather liked the Caddy Life being one of the most sensibly priced vehicles in the VW range and thes new version has the benefit of the latest version of the MQB platform as used in the A3/Golf/Octavia etc etc. The styling and interior also have been sharpened up as well plus the option of a petrol engine is something that Ford don't do with their van based MPV's either. The Caddy certainly seems a better bet than the upcoming Mercedes T Class and hopefully VW will put the vehicle on their Car configurator rather than as the previous generation was only on the VW commercial site
