New Volkswagen Caddy Beach mini-camper van detailed

Volkswagen will expand the Caddy van line-up for its new, fifth generation with a "completely redeveloped" Beach camper version.

Set to be unveiled in September - seven months after the regular van and passenger version were revealed – the new Caddy Beach is previewed in digitally rendered images. It's said to feature a "completely redeveloped interior" promising as much comfort as the larger California and Grand California models.

Highlights include a new panoramic glass roof that can be darkened alongside all the windows. There's also a new "almost two-metre-long" bed that includes the same disc spring design as the beds in the aforementioned larger models.

Stowed in the tailgate are two lightweight camping chairs and a table, while two storage bags serve as rear privacy screens when fastened in the rear window.

New technology available on every Caddy, including the Beach, covers 19 driver assistance systems, such as Travel Assist for assisted steering and cruise control that's operable "over the entire range of speeds".

Engines include multiple diesels with outputs that span 74bhp and 120bhp, with a new twin-dosing catalytic reduction claimed to make the units among the cleanest of their type in the world. A 114bhp TSI petrol engine is also offered.

