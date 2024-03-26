BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Toyota GR Yaris priced from £44,250 in the UK
UP NEXT
Mercedes G-Class revamp brings hybrid power and touchscreen

New Toyota GR Yaris priced from £44,250 in the UK

Highly esteemed hot hatch gets a performance boost, adjusted suspension and two special editions
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
26 March 2024

Pricing and specification details for the updated Toyota GR Yaris have been revealed, with the high-performance hot hatch increasing in cost by more than £12,000. 

Prices for the Volkswagen Golf GTI rival start at £44,250 in the UK, with the Sébastien Ogier Edition and Kalle Rovanperä Edition specials coming in at £60,000. 

The GR Yaris once again features a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, but power has increased from 258bhp to 276bhp and torque from 266lb ft to 287lb ft. 

Related articles

The car has also gained the option of an eight-speed automatic gearbox alongside the standard six-speed manual.

Beneath the metal, the new GR Yaris gets modified suspension for improved handling, with revised spring rates and a stronger front shock absorber. 

Inside, the hot hatch also has changes to the driving position and cockpit, with a new infotainment system. Toyota says it offers a “more authentic sports car feel”. 

The GR Yaris will be sold in the UK in limited quantities, but Toyota hasn't confirmed any exact numbers. 

A spokesperson confirmed to Autocar that pricing wasn't linked to demand but was “representative” of the car’s positioning, with factors such as inflation and new technology contributing to the rise. 

Rivals such as the Honda Civic Type R, at £48,060, have also jumped in price for their latest variants.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 Toyota GR Yaris 2021 UK road test review hero front

Toyota GR Yaris

Is this insane, rally-bred pocket rocket the most exhilarating hot hatch in a generation?

Read our review
Back to top

Current owners of a GR Yaris, plus those already on the brand’s waiting list, will have the chance to enter a ballot from May 2024 for a chance to secure an allocation. 

The special World Rally Championship-inspired variants will also come to the UK in limited numbers, priced at £60,000. 

The Sébastien Ogier Edition gets Morizo mode, which improves traction and cornering, and Séb mode, which diverts more power to the rear wheels to boost handling at higher speeds.

The Kalle Rovanperä Edition gets Donut mode, which enables better drifting and donut spins, and Kalle Mode, which makes full use of an extra rear differential.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
ewanmac76 26 March 2024

What on earth have then done with the interior?  Thats the worst dash I have seen in a long time!

ewanmac76 26 March 2024

What on earth have they done with the interior?  That block dash is absolutely horrendous.  Toyota sometimes get interiors so terribly wrong. The bug eye corolla with the afterthought stereo on top of the dash, the last Auris with a dash with no style and an LCD clock from 1988.  

Peter Cavellini 26 March 2024

I know April isn't far away, but £44K+, an increase of £12K, special edition £60K?!, just no, no matter how great a car it is, it's just too expensive for what it is.

Bob Cholmondeley 26 March 2024

You think that pricing is too high and, so do I but, I'll be very surprised if Toyota has any trouble selling them.

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews