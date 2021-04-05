New Toyota GR 86 coupe revealed as GT86 successor

Toyota has unveiled the new Toyota GR 86 coupe, the successor to the GT86, which will go on sale in Japan in the autumn and will eventually be offered in the UK.

The lightweight rear-drive four-seater was revealed alongside the new second generation Subaru BRZ, which it was jointly developed with. The new BRZ, which was first shown last November, will not be offered in Europe. Toyota claims the two models have been developed through a "friendly rivalry", and will both offer a "distinct driving feel".

While the first generation GT86 and BRZ used a 2.0-litre engine, as expected the new version features Subaru’s horizontally opposed 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit. The GR 86 will launch in Japan offering 232bhp and 184lb ft, up from the GT86’s 197bhp and 151lb ft. It can do the 0-62mph sprint in 6.3 seconds, which is 1.1 seconds quicker than its predecessor.

Peak power is offered at 7000rpm, with the uit able to rev to 7400rpm. Japanese buyers will have a choice of six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. The GR 86 also features Subaru's 'Eyesight' driver assistance systems.

Toyota says a major focus has been on retaining the “essential fun-to-drive” characteristics of the GT86, which launched in 2012, and a key part of that has been minimising the weight. The new car has a claimed kerb weight of 1270kg, which is five kg lighter than the original. Toyota says this has been achieved through features including the use of an aluminium roof and body panels.

The GR 86 has virtually identical dimensions as its predecessor, measuring 4265mm long and 1310mm high, with a wheelbase of 2575mm. This has helped Toyota keep the centre of gravity low, and the firm claims the torsional rigidity of the new model has been increased by around 50 per cent, resulting in “even sharper handling and steering.”

The new model also features aerodynamic front air ducts and side panels, which Toyota says are based on learnings from its motorsport programmes and aid handling and stability.

Inside, the Japanese versions of the GR 86 will feature a seven inch touchscreen as part of what Toyota says is an an upgraded and driver focused dashboard design.

While the GR 86 will go on sale in Japan in the autumn, a UK and Europe launch date has yet to be confirmed. Toyota says more details will be given later this year.

The change of nameplate from GT86 to GR 86 brings the coupe in line with the rest of Toyota's GR performance line, joining the GR Supra and GR Yaris.

READ MORE

Farewell to the Toyota GT86: a last blast in a great sports car

Next Toyota GR 86 confirmed for 2021 in leaked presentation

Autocar road test: Toyota GT86