New Toyota GR 86 coupe revealed as GT86 successor

Rear-drive, four-seat coupe switches to 2.4-litre engine, retains focus on lightweight design and driver engagement
James Attwood, digital editor
5 April 2021

Toyota has unveiled the new Toyota GR 86 coupe, the successor to the GT86, which will go on sale in Japan in the autumn and will eventually be offered in the UK. 

The lightweight rear-drive four-seater was revealed alongside the new second generation Subaru BRZ, which it was jointly developed with. The new BRZ, which was first shown last November, will not be offered in Europe. Toyota claims the two models have been developed through a "friendly rivalry", and will both offer a "distinct driving feel".

While the first generation GT86 and BRZ used a 2.0-litre engine, as expected the new version features Subaru’s horizontally opposed 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit. The GR 86 will launch in Japan offering 232bhp and 184lb ft, up from the GT86’s 197bhp and 151lb ft. It can do the 0-62mph sprint in 6.3 seconds, which is 1.1 seconds quicker than its predecessor.

Peak power is offered at 7000rpm, with the uit able to rev to 7400rpm. Japanese buyers will have a choice of six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. The GR 86 also features Subaru's 'Eyesight' driver assistance systems.

Toyota says a major focus has been on retaining the “essential fun-to-drive” characteristics of the GT86, which launched in 2012, and a key part of that has been minimising the weight. The new car has a claimed kerb weight of 1270kg, which is five kg lighter than the original. Toyota says this has been achieved through features including the use of an aluminium roof and body panels.

The GR 86 has virtually identical dimensions as its predecessor, measuring 4265mm long and 1310mm high, with a wheelbase of 2575mm. This has helped Toyota keep the centre of gravity low, and the firm claims the torsional rigidity of the new model has been increased by around 50 per cent, resulting in “even sharper handling and steering.”

The new model also features aerodynamic front air ducts and side panels, which Toyota says are based on learnings from its motorsport programmes and aid handling and stability.

Inside, the Japanese versions of the GR 86 will feature a seven inch touchscreen as part of what Toyota says is an an upgraded and driver focused dashboard design.

While the GR 86 will go on sale in Japan in the autumn, a UK and Europe launch date has yet to be confirmed. Toyota says more details will be given later this year.

The change of nameplate from GT86 to GR 86 brings the coupe in line with the rest of Toyota's GR performance line, joining the GR Supra and GR Yaris.

Toyota GT86

Toyota GT86

This light, uncomplicated coupé promises so much. Can the Toyota GT86 deliver?

Chris C 5 April 2021

Is it still a JV with BMW or now purely Japanese design and manufacture?

scrap 5 April 2021
Chris C wrote:

Is it still a JV with BMW or now purely Japanese design and manufacture?

 

This is a JV with Subaru, not Toyota. The centre section (doors and glasshouse) looks identical to the previous version so more of a very heavy facelift than an all-new car.

Shame we are being denied the Subaru version in Europe. I get sales are low but should Subaru not embrace being a niche player in Europe, rather than only offer the most mainstream models? 

Citytiger 5 April 2021

Subaru's full eyesight safety system only works with an automatic gearbox, so unless they have removed some of its capabilities or found a way to make it work with a manual gearbox (unlikely), I suspect it will only be an option. 

scrap 5 April 2021
Citytiger wrote:

Subaru's full eyesight safety system only works with an automatic gearbox, so unless they have removed some of its capabilities or found a way to make it work with a manual gearbox (unlikely), I suspect it will only be an option. 

 

Good point, and good news. A car like this should be engaging the driver at all times, not relying on semi-autonomous functions.

gavsmit 5 April 2021

I thought it looked a little bland at first, but it's growing on me, especially the rear. Interior looks better than the GT86 as well (from other websites).

But I think we all know this is going to cost a lot more than the GT86. I remember thinking the GT86 was a lot more expensive than what it should've been when it was first launched, but now the GT86 costs less than a mid-spec Focus (as the price of mundane cars get ridiculous in order to close the price gap with EVs so they never get cheaper) you know the GR86 is going to be very expensive.

