New Tesla Model Y caught undisguised ahead of imminent launch

Images circulated on social media show a prototype winter testing without any camouflage

9 January 2025

The overhauled Tesla Model Y has dropped its camouflage in a series of new images circulated on social media ahead of its imminent launch.

They confirm previous reports that the electric SUV will sport a radically different design from that of the outgoing model, with LED light bars at its front and rear end. 

It also gets more prominent air intakes at the front, giving it a look that is distinct from the closely related Tesla Model 3, which was updated last year.

The publication of images comes after the EV, which was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, was recently spotted testing in Europe.

 

 

The SUV’s immense commercial success makes it Tesla’s most important asset and the American EV maker will look to leverage it in an attempt to move out of a prolonged dip in sales.

Because the car has not been updated in almost five years, it no longer so obviously offers a usability and performance advantage over its rivals. The SUV’s maximum 331-mile range, for example – seen as a headline attribute at its launch – has now been surpassed by cheaper rivals such as the Skoda Enyaq and Peugeot e-3008.

Addressing that shortcoming will be a focus of the Model Y’s facelift, as it was for the Model 3, which can now travel up to 8% farther on a charge than it did previously, thanks to extensive revisions to its aerodynamics and electronics.

Although it is not immediately apparent from the heavily camouflaged test mules seen earlier, the Model Y’s revised front end will follow the updated Model 3 in featuring a bumper that has been reshaped to cut through the air more efficiently and boost range while also reducing wind noise at a cruise. 

This treatment lowered the Model 3’s drag coefficient from 0.23 to 0.219, making it one of the slipperiest cars on sale.

1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking

Tesla Model Y

World's best-selling car receives an improved battery in entry-level form for a 373-mile range

A similarly attentive aero treatment for the SUV could contribute to a range of more than 350 miles in its most efficient form. Another focus of the refresh will be to improve the Model Y’s usability and quality credentials. To that end, the Model 3’s redesigned centre console, new upmarket textiles and 8.0in rear touchscreen are expected to be carried over to the revised Model Y. 

One of the more controversial elements of the Model 3’s facelift was the migration of the indicator controls from a stalk to the steering wheel and it remains to be seen whether Tesla will react to criticism of that by retaining the Model Y’s traditional controls.

Tesla is not expected to make drastic changes to the powertrain and charging system – the Model Y’s 250kW maximum charge speed is still one of its strong suits – but the top-rung Performance version is likely to receive a significant increase in power to take the fight to the new electric Porsche Macan Turbo. 

As an indication, the 453bhp Model 3 Performance cracks 0-62mph in just 3.1sec and achieves a top speed of 163mph. Assuming the Model Y gets close to those figures, it will be one of the fastest crossovers on the market. 

Cobnapint 3 January 2025
If they go stalkless they need their heads looking at. Range needs more than just tweaks to the aero as well. Things are progressing fast in the EV market.
Ride quality is another field they need to improve as well.
HiPo 289 6 January 2025

@Cobnapint Have you actually tried stalkless?   (No of course not.)  

Peter Cavellini 3 January 2025

Erm, I thought this was a Car web page?, politics and the discussion there of belong on another dedicated web page, the Tesla, a bit anonymous,featureless looking car, I think now matter how efficient it is, if I don't like the exterior,I'm still not going to buy one just because it does 300+ miles plus.

avantus 23 August 2024

Much like Musk, it still looks like a pig.

sabre 2 January 2025

You are not a Tesla dealer and feel terrible not to be. It shows.

Andrew1 2 January 2025

Are there any Tesla dealers out there?

