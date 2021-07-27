BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Ssangyong X200 SUV concept teased in sketches

Korean firm's next-generation SUV is previewed with sketches showing future design philosophy
Joe Holding
News
27 July 2021

Ssangyong has released sketches of a rugged SUV concept to showcase the design language of its forthcoming models.

Adopting the codename X200, the SUV is the third product to be teased by the troubled Korean brand since it filed for receivership late last year.

Its first electric car - the Korando e-Motion - is due to be launched this summer, with the medium-sized J100 electric SUV set to follow in 2022.

Ssangyong says the X200 previews the ‘Powered by Toughness’ philosophy that’s set to underpin its next generation of cars.

No performance details are available at this stage, although the company does make reference to an ‘eco-friendly’ powertrain, suggesting at least some level of electrification.

The sketch images show the machine taking on more 'rugged' off-road design cues than previous Ssangyong SUVs, including new round headlights similar to those featured on the Jeep Wrangler. 

“We have reinterpreted our future design vision and product philosophy by drawing heavily on our unique heritage,” explained Lee Kang, the head of Ssangyong’s design centre.

“With the forthcoming J100 and X200 models, we've drawn a line in the sand in terms of design, and everything from this point forward will follow this new brand design direction.

"It's a very exciting time for Ssangyong and will build on the history and heritage of its unique and distinctively authentic SUV designs to impress its customers of the future."

The sketches depict the X200 as an off-roader, with chunky tyres giving it significant ground clearance. There’s a roof rack suitable for carrying surfboards and the roof itself appears to be made from a retractable, canvas-like material.

