New Smart #3 SUV leaked ahead of full 2023 reveal

The next step in Smart’s electric evolution has been leaked online, with the firm set to introduce a coupé-SUV model that's much larger than the recently introduced Smart #1.

Badged the Smart #3, the sleek model was posted on Instagram by CocheSpias and sports similar styling to the smaller #1.

The car shown clearly resembles the design of the #1, with a similar front fascia and a headlamp-to-headlamp light bar.

A near-identical set-up has also been applied to the car's rear, although the roof is far more rakish-shaped than its smaller counterpart's.

According to information leaked out of China, the #3 measures around 4400mm long, 1800mm wide and 1600mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2785mm.

That makes it similar in size to the Volkswagen ID 4, which for reference is 4584mm long, 1852mm wide and 1637mm tall.

The #3 is expected to be fitted with a choice of two motor set-ups that deliver similar power outputs to the smaller #1.

Basic models will feature a single motor with 268bhp and 252lb ft of torque. The line-up is likely to be topped by a Brabus-badged performance variant, with two electric motors providing a hefty power boost over the standard variant.

It’s also rumoured the #3 will weigh between 1870kg and 1890kg, depending on the powertrain.

While a new entry-level powertrain is also rumoured, details are unconfirmed, along with battery capacities and in-depth performance figures.

The #1 currently offers a 66kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery with up to 273 miles of range and 150kW charging. The larger #3 is likely to follow suit.

While no images of the model’s interior have been released, the inside of the #3 will reportedly resemble that of the #1, albeit with bolstered levels of practicality and a larger boot.

The cabin will feature a 9.2in digital instrument cluster and a 12.8in central infotainment display.

In addition, the model will gain four unique wheel designs, bespoke grille colours and the option to add a coloured roof, spoiler and wing mirrors. Privacy glass is also an option.