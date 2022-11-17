BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Smart #3 SUV leaked ahead of full 2023 reveal
UP NEXT
New Porsche 911 Dakar is 473bhp super-4x4 for £173k

New Smart #3 SUV leaked ahead of full 2023 reveal

Electric coupé-SUV upscales the Smart line-up into Volkswagen ID 4 territory
News
2 mins read
17 November 2022

The next step in Smart’s electric evolution has been leaked online, with the firm set to introduce a coupé-SUV model that's much larger than the recently introduced Smart #1

Badged the Smart #3, the sleek model was posted on Instagram by CocheSpias and sports similar styling to the smaller #1.

The car shown clearly resembles the design of the #1, with a similar front fascia and a headlamp-to-headlamp light bar. 

Related articles

A near-identical set-up has also been applied to the car's rear, although the roof is far more rakish-shaped than its smaller counterpart's.

According to information leaked out of China, the #3 measures around 4400mm long, 1800mm wide and 1600mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2785mm. 

That makes it similar in size to the Volkswagen ID 4, which for reference is 4584mm long, 1852mm wide and 1637mm tall. 

The #3 is expected to be fitted with a choice of two motor set-ups that deliver similar power outputs to the smaller #1. 

Basic models will feature a single motor with 268bhp and 252lb ft of torque. The line-up is likely to be topped by a Brabus-badged performance variant, with two electric motors providing a hefty power boost over the standard variant. 

It’s also rumoured the #3 will weigh between 1870kg and 1890kg, depending on the powertrain.

While a new entry-level powertrain is also rumoured, details are unconfirmed, along with battery capacities and in-depth performance figures. 

The #1 currently offers a 66kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery with up to 273 miles of range and 150kW charging. The larger #3 is likely to follow suit. 

While no images of the model’s interior have been released, the inside of the #3 will reportedly resemble that of the #1, albeit with bolstered levels of practicality and a larger boot. 

The cabin will feature a 9.2in digital instrument cluster and a 12.8in central infotainment display. 

In addition, the model will gain four unique wheel designs, bespoke grille colours and the option to add a coloured roof, spoiler and wing mirrors. Privacy glass is also an option. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives