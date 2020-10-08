BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Skoda app uses sound to check car health
UP NEXT
Jeep Grand Wagoneer: 2021 SUV seen in near-production form

New Skoda app uses sound to check car health

Skoda Sound Analyser compares engine and other system sounds with stored patterns to help identify problems
News
2 mins read
8 October 2020

Skoda has developed an app that can ‘listen’ to car noises and help technicians to diagnose problems from the sound patterns produced.

The Skoda Sound Analyser, designed and developed by Skoda’s software team, records engine sounds - and those of other devices such as air conditioning units - and compares them to stored sound patterns.

If the sounds are abnormal, the app uses an algorithm to work out the problem, giving an “instant diagnosis” to technicians and reducing the length of time the car needs to be off the road, Skoda says.

The app is currently able to recognise 10 different types of sounds, such as those made by the steering system, air conditioning, and a DSG gearbox. Skoda is in the process of adding more sound patterns to the app’s database, which will also be expanded to include other service items.

The app has been trialled in 14 countries including Germany, Russian, Austria and France since June 2019, with 245 Skoda dealers taking part, and has a 90% success rate for diagnosing problems, according to Skoda. So far, the system is only compatible with Skoda’s own models.

Skoda aftersales boss Stanislav Pekař said: “Sound Analyser is a prime example of the new opportunities digitalisation at Skoda can create, even in terms of after sales. We will continue to consistently use artificial intelligence technologies to offer our customers an even more personalised service, thus enhancing the customer experience even further.”

Skoda aims to roll out the app to its technicians at an unspecified future date. However, a spokesperson stressed that the project is “in its pilot stage” and that further trials are needed before the technology is officially introduced.

READ MORE

Skoda Kodiaq vRS to be removed from sale due to emissions rules 

New Skoda Octavia vRS to cost from £31,495 

New Skoda Octavia e-Tec features brand's first mild-hybrid engine

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Cupra Formentor 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK review
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK review
2020 Citroen C3 Flair Plus - hero front
Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech 110 Flair Plus 2020 UK review
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2d Sprint Q4 2020 UK review
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020 review
View all latest drives

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Cupra Formentor 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Cupra Formentor 2020 UK review
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet 2020 UK review
2020 Citroen C3 Flair Plus - hero front
Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech 110 Flair Plus 2020 UK review
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2d Sprint Q4 2020 UK review
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020 review
View all latest drives