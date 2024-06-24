BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford RS200 to be reborn as limited-run special for 40th anniversary

New RS Q8 Performance becomes Audi's most powerful ICE car

Flagship version of Q8 SUV to arrive in UK with 631bhp twin-turbocharged petrol V8 for around £130,000
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
24 June 2024

The Audi RS Q8 has received a new range-topping Performance variant, which becomes the brand’s most powerful ICE car yet, with 631bhp from a snarling twin-turbocharged petrol V8.

The 39bhp boost over the standard 592bhp RS Q8 means the new super-SUV narrowly outpunches the 621bhp Audi RS6 Avant Performance estate and is only 10bhp shy of the closely related pure-V8 Lamborghini Urus, which will retire this year.

A supercar-baiting 3.6sec 0-62mph time is the result, 0.2sec quicker than the standard car, while the 155mph speed limiter is removed to allow the Performance to surge on to 190mph.

As in the standard Audi Q8, power is sent to all four wheels through a Tiptronic eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

Audi has eked out the Performance’s extra muscle with a freer-flowing exhaust system, which as well as reducing back pressure creates a “sportier, more evocative sound”.

The Performance adopts the same self-locking central differential as the RS Q8, which helps to reduce understeer and increase cornering precision and speed.

As with sibling RS models, adaptive air suspension and a launch control system are also fitted as standard.

The Performance arrives as part of an update for the RS Q8. This follows the standard Q8, Audi’s flagship SUV, which was refreshed at the end of last year.

Visually, the new RS Q8 Performance and RS Q8 are identical, setting themselves apart from the Q8 with bulkier bodies, a new honeycomb grille and lighty restyled front and rear ends. Both are fitted with matrix LED headlights and customisable OLED rear lights.

A large rear diffuser, fearsome oval tailpipes, new matte gold 22in alloy wheels and RS badging also mark them out from the standard SUV.

Inside, Audi has upgraded the 12.3in digital instrument cluster to feature a gearchange indicator for optimal shifts when in manual mode.

Read our review

Car review
Audi SQ8 2019 road test review - hero front

Audi SQ8

Doesn’t offer as much pace or fun-factor as some in the class, but does technology, dynamic versatility, refinement and cruising range better than most.

Read our review
Back to top

Main interior features are controlled by the same split infotainment (10.1in) and climate control (8.6in) screens as the Q8.

Lashings of Alcantara differentiate the cabins from the standard car.

Exclusive to the RS Q8 Performance is the option to fit lighter 23in alloys, shod from the factory on Pirelli P Zero rubber, which shave 20kg off the standard wheels, and blue accents inside.

Prices in Germany start at €141,900 (£119,900) for the RS Q8 and €155,700 (£131,600) for the RS Q8 Performance.

Autocar understands that UK pricing is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: Deputy news editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background.

In his current role as deputy news editor, Will’s focus is with Autocar and Autocar Business; he also manages Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

