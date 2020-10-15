New Renault Megane eVision EV aims to reinvent the hatchback

Renault has revealed the Mégane eVision, a bold electric concept that it claims “reinvents the classical hatchback” and closely previews a production car due to go on sale in 2022.

Although it takes its name from Renault’s long-running Ford Focus rival, the concept is an all-new design built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s electric CMF-EV platform, which is also used for the Nissan Ariya large SUV.

The Mégane eVision appears to share several styling features with the Ariya, but its design is heavily based on the recent Renault Morphoz concept.

New Renault boss Luca de Meo said the company “fully leveraged the potential of a pure-electric platform to reinvent the classical hatchback in an emotional way”. He continued: “The Mégane eVision reinvents the Mégane and Renault reinvents Renault. This is just the beginning; a whole new generation of innovation-packed EVs is to come.”

The Mégane eVision features what Renault terms ‘slimline’ batteries, which are built into the structure of the CMF-EV platform. As is standard for an EV, the batteries are mounted under the floor.

The concept has a 60kWh battery that can be fast-charged at rates of up to 130kW. Renault claims the car is able to drive “long distances” but hasn’t specified a range. The 63kWh unit in the closely related but larger Ariya yields a range of around 223 miles.

The electric motor produces 215bhp and 221lb ft with power sent to the front wheels, so Renault claims a 0-62mph time of less than 8.0sec.

Although unconfirmed, the production version of the Mégane eVision, which is due to be revealed next year ahead of sales starting in 2021, is likely to be offered with multiple different battery sizes. The Ariya will be offered with two battery sizes as well as with single-motor front-drive and twin-motor four-wheel drive, and it is likely a similar mix will be offered on the new Mégane.

Renault calls the Mégane eVision a “dynamic hatchback” that features styling elements taken from city cars, SUVs and coupés. At 4210mm long, it’s slightly shorter than the current Mégane and the Ariya. It’s 1800mm wide and 1505mm high, while its wheelbase of 2700mm is almost identical to the Ariya’s. It weights 1650kg.

The Mégane eVision’s grille comes from the Morphoz, with narrow LED Matrix headlights that merge into a strip running across the front, surrounding an illuminating Renault logo.