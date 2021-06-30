BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Renault 4ever EV confirmed as part of electric growth plan
UP NEXT
Volvo to unveil concept car to showcase new EV tech

New Renault 4ever EV confirmed as part of electric growth plan

New EV will be a 'timeless classic' that will join the forthcoming Renault 5 and MeganE as part of the firm's expanding electric range
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
30 June 2021

Renault has confirmed that it will revive the 4 nameplate for a new retro-themed “timeless classic” electric car called 4ever, which will join the forthcoming Renault 5 and MeganE as one of 10 new EVs launched by 2025.

Company boss Luca de Meo confirmed long-rumoured plans to resurrect the Renault 4, which was originally produced from 1961 until 1994, during an online ‘ElectroPop’ event in which Renault revealed new details of how it plans to make up to 90% of its European sales fully electric by 2030. 

Although de Meo divulged few specifics about the 4ever during the event, it is set to use the same CMF-BEV small car platform as the 5 and is likely to be a similar size. As previously reported by Autocar, whereas the 5 is conceived as a sporty hatch, the 4ever is likely to take the form of a compact crossover. As with the 5, it will feature what design boss Gilles Vidal refers to as “retro-modern” styling.

Both the 5 and 4ever are set to benefit from new battery and electric motor technology being developed by the Renault Group that, the firm says, will drive down the costs of small EVs. Renault claims this technology on the CMF-BEV platform will enable it to reduce the cost of the 5 by 33% compared with the similarly sized Renault Zoe. That model starts at £27,505, suggesting an entry-level price for the 5 of around £18,500 when it launched in 2023.

Meanwhile, the firm has confirmed that performance brand Alpine will launch its first EV in 2024.

Renault focused on new battery and motor technology

The Renault Group’s goal of making up to 90% of its sales electric by 2030 will require it to produce around one million EVs by that date, using both the CMF-BEV and larger CMF-EV platform that underpins the MeganeE and related Nissan Ariya.

The Renault Group will centre its electric vehicle production on its new ‘ElectriCity’ hub, which encompasses three plants in northern France. Both the Renault and MeganE will be produced there, likely along with the 4ever. Renault has also agreed a partnership with Envision AESC to build a battery factory in Douai, which will open in 2024 with an annual output of 9GWh and a plan to expand to 24GWh by 2030.

In addition, Renault will work with French start-up Verkor to develop a new high-performance battery for larger models, which will be built in a separate new plant that will open with 10GWh capacity and have the potential to increase that to 20GWh by 2030.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Lexus LC500 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus LC 500h Sport Pack Coupe 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 E Tron Sportback 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 Sportback Edition 1 2021 UK review

2 Mercedes C Class Estate 2021 UK LHD FD hero side

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Estate 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 UK review

1 Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK FD hero front

Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Renault Zoe 2020 road test review - hero front

Renault Zoe

Early adopter of electric power has been refined rather than reinvented

Read our review
Back to top

The batteries used in Renault vehicles will be standardised around nickel, manganese and cobalt (NMW) chemistry, technology that, the firm claims, offers the most competitive cost per mile available and up to 20% more range than other elements.

Renault believes the revamped battery technology will allow it to reach a cost of $100 per kWh (£77 per kWh) by 2025, improving to $80 per kWh (£58 per kWh) by 2030, when the firm is aiming to introduce solid-state batteries.

READ MORE

Insight: how Luca de Meo plans to revive Renault's va va voom

New Renault Mégane E-Tech EV teased ahead of 2022 launch

Renault 4 is next classic nameplate in line for EV revival

Used cars for sale

 Renault Zoe 65kw Dynamique Intens 5dr Auto
2014
£5,500
46,911miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Renault Zoe 65kw Dynamique Nav 22kwh 5dr Auto
2015
£6,385
27,078miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Renault Zoe 65kw Dynamique Nav 22kwh 5dr Auto
2015
£6,586
32,970miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Renault Zoe 65kw Dynamique Intens 5dr Auto
2015
£6,746
20,343miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Renault Zoe 65kw Dynamique Nav 22kwh 5dr Auto
2015
£7,000
31,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Renault Zoe 65kw Dynamique Nav 22kwh 5dr Auto
2016
£7,000
14,319miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Renault Zoe 65kw Dynamique Nav 22kwh 5dr Auto
2015
£7,000
23,818miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Renault Zoe 65kw Dynamique Nav 22kwh 5dr Auto
2016
£7,550
25,129miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Renault Zoe 68kw Dynamique Nav 41kwh 5dr Auto
2017
£10,250
19,471miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
bol 30 June 2021

I have a very strong feeling that one or other of these will end up in our household. The 4 and 5 have a much stronger emotional pull for me than minis or Fiat 500s. Must be something about childhood. 

Mikey C 30 June 2021

4ever????

I thought the French language police would ban such English inspired words LOL

Latest Drives

1 Lexus LC500 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus LC 500h Sport Pack Coupe 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 E Tron Sportback 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 Sportback Edition 1 2021 UK review

2 Mercedes C Class Estate 2021 UK LHD FD hero side

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Estate 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 UK review

1 Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK FD hero front

Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK review

View all latest drives