New Porsche 911 GTS spotted in Targa form ahead of 2021 launch

Range-topper for 'standard' 911 range will arrive as part of line-up expansion this year
16 February 2021

Ahead of the unveiling of the new Porsche 911 GT3 later today, our spy photographers have caught a prototype for the variant that will top out the 'standard' 911 range: the driver-focused 911 GTS

Sitting beneath the top-rung GT3 and Turbo and above the Carrera 4S, the GTS will place a focus on driver engagement with a subtle power hike over the Carrera and various chassis upgrades aimed at optimising responsiveness and agility. 

As with the previous, 991-generation 911 GTS, the 992 model will use the standard 911's twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre flat-six but will likely have its power boosted slightly above 444bhp to bring the 0-62mph time closer to 3.0sec.

More significantly, it will come as standard with lowered sports suspension and Porsche's Active Suspension Management (PASM) system.

The previous GTS was marked out from lesser 911s by its wide rear arches. But since all 992 variants are sold in 'widebody' form, it will be told apart by its centre-lock wheels, smoked headlights and black contrasting exterior trim, in line with the GTS versions of the Macan and Panamera

Our photographers caught a Targa-topped prototype winter testing, but coupé and Cabriolet versions will be offered, too, in both rear- and four-wheel-drive forms. Buyers will also be offered a choice of seven-speed manual gearbox or eight-speed dual-clutch PDK automatic. 

Prices are likely to start from around £95,000, in line with the previous-generation car, and top out at around £110,000 for the Targa and Cabriolet versions. 

Particularly of note is that the dashboard of this prototype appears to be shrouded in camouflage. It's not yet clear whether Porsche is simply hiding GTS-specific styling cues or preparing to usher in a more widely restyled cabin as part of a facelift for the 911 range. 

The 992-generation 911 was revealed in November 2018, so we would expect to see a mid-life update for the line-up around the end of 2021. 

Just Saying 16 February 2021
Looks teriffic.
Well done Porsche.

