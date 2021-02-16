BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 unleashed with 503bhp
UP NEXT
Land Rover Defender range expansion could bring pick-up

New 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 unleashed with 503bhp

Motorsport-fettled hardcore Porsche gets naturally-aspirated flat six and manual ’box
News
4 mins read
16 February 2021

Porsche’s celebrated track-bred GT3 line has moved into a new generation with the long-awaited unveiling of the 992-series 911 GT3.

The new model, on sale now priced from £123,100, is described as “a highly athletic road car fit for high-performance driving on track balanced with the demands of everyday use”.

As with previous GT3 models, Porsche Motorsport has been heavily involved in the car’s development, this time in a bid to transfer “pure racing technology into a production model more consistently than ever before”.

To that end, the 992-gen GT3 features the traditionally high-revving naturally aspirated flat six in 4.0-litre form, with more power than ever. It also gets key aerodynamic and technological upgrades, the sum total of which has enabled the new model to set an impressive sub-7min lap time on the 12.9- mile Nürburgring Nordschleife. It also retains the option of a manual gearbox.

Styling and aero

The 911 GT3 benefits from extensive exterior upgrades aimed mostly at enhancing aerodynamics and cooling. The most significant addition is a new ‘swan neck’ rear wing, adapted from that of the 911 RSR racing car. It’s manually adjustable and teamed with a prominent diffuser that can also be adjusted into a ‘Performance’ position to increase downforce. Porsche claims this mode is reserved “strictly for outings on the circuit”.

Other visible changes over a standard 992-gen 911 include a deeper front bumper with cleaner sides for further improved aero and a large central intake, plus further airflow-enhancing ‘nostril’ vents on the front bonnet. One GT3-specific optional extra is a roof made of exposed carbonfibre.

A number of customisation options via the Porsche Exclusive range are available, including carbon mirror tops, darkened headlights, a redesigned rear light cluster and Guards Red or Shark Blue paintwork for the edge of the wheel rims.

Powertrain

Like all 992s, the new GT3 is available solely in wide-bodied form. Dimensions have yet to be revealed, but despite the increased width and additional tech over its predecessor, the car has a claimed kerb weight of 1418kg with the six-speed manual gearbox and 1435kg with the seven-speed PDK automatic.

The use of carbonfibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) to make the front bonnet, lightweight glass, “optimised” brake discs and forged alloy wheels are listed alongside a lighter rear seat compartment cover as reasons for the model being only around 5kg heavier than its smaller predecessor.

Furthermore, a lightweight exhaust system, which saves 10kg, features “infinitely” adjustable flaps to ensure a “highly emotional sound experience” while still meeting the latest emissions and noise regulations.

The 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat six is adapted from the track-only GT3’s and is “practically unchanged” from the unit to be used in the latest GT3 Cup racing car, according to Porsche.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive review hero front
MK Indy RX-5 2021 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia Picanto 2021 first drive review hero front
Kia Picanto 1.0 DPi AMT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche 911 GT3

Brilliant new Porsche 911 GT3 picks up where the previous GT3 RS and 911 R left off

Read our review
Back to top

Its 503bhp is the same as the limited-run 911 Speedster and 10bhp more than the 991.2-gen GT3 and allows the car to hit a top speed of 199mph (198mph with the PDK gearbox) – higher than the last GT3 RS. It can also cover 0-62mph in 3.4sec. The engine, as with the old GT3’s, is capable of revving to a dizzying 9000rpm. Porsche quotes combined fuel economy figures of 21.7-21.9mpg, with CO2 at 283-304g/km, depending on the car’s specification.

The 992 GT3 runs a substantially overhauled and race-inspired front suspension layout that uses double wishbones for the first time. The rear axle, meanwhile, is a modified multi-link set-up from the standard 992 with rear-wheel steering.

Braking is by 408mm discs on the front axle and 380mm on the rear. Porsche has yet to detail any optional carbon-ceramic system. The standard wheel choices are 20in at the front and 21in at the rear, with 255/35-profile Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres at the front and 315/30 items at the rear. The 911 GT3 can also be had with optional, more track-focused Michelin Cup 2 R tyres.

Interior and technology

The new 911 GT3 shares almost all of its cabin architecture with ‘lesser’ 992s, albeit with kerbweight-reducing measures such as the obligatory removal of the rear seats and reduced sound deadening. However, there is no longer the option to delete the air conditioning to reduce weight further.

Alongside liberal use of Alcantara trim, sports seats and a half roll cage, there is one significant change over the standard 992 models: the gear selector. Rather than the shift-by-wire toggle switch, the PDK-equipped GT3 features a shifter that looks almost identical to the manual gearbox’s lever.

Advertisement
Back to top

Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger specified this feature because he prefers shifting via the centre console than using paddle shifts.

The other main new cabin feature is a ‘track screen’. When selected, this reduces the information displayed on the two digital displays located either side of the central rev counter to essential information needed on track, such as tyre pressures, oil pressure and temperature, water temperature and fuel level. A motorsport-derived shift assistant provides coloured bars to show revs on these screens, along with a shift-up light.

The first deliveries of the new 911 GT3 are tipped to begin in May, before the more road-biased Touring variant is revealed later this year. As is usual, UK customers are invited to explore their new car’s abilities at the Porsche Experience Centre in Silverstone.

READ MORE

New 2021 Porsche 911 GT3: First ride in 503bhp flagship

Opinion: How excited should we be about the new 911 GT3?

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racer gains power boost, wider body

Used cars for sale

 Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2015
£54,950
42,100miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2017
£59,886
47,510miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2016
£61,995
21,356miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2017
£69,900
22,907miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 S 2dr Pdk
2016
£72,995
18,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 S 2dr Pdk
2014
£75,850
21,668miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2020
£79,990
4,291miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 2dr Pdk
2017
£82,845
3,889miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche 911 S 2dr Pdk
2018
£85,990
10,210miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
eseaton 16 February 2021
Almost as nice as a 997 GT3. Except for the revolting full width rear lights, which are both dangerous and hideous.
275not599 16 February 2021

I find this car intimidating. It is almost impossible to deploy a chunky measure of its performance on the road so it becomes a poser's medallion or a track car. I am not super talented so I still won't get the best out of it and I may bend it, which will be highly embarrassing and probably not covered by insurance. Much rather have a dedicated track car on a trailer behind a get you home pickup and, for the road, something fun at lower speeds such as an Alpine.

superstevie 16 February 2021

To be honest, you can say that about lots of other super/hyper cars. I would never be able to get the most out of it, but I am sure many could. Personally, the 911 I would have is the Targa 4S. Plenty fast for me, comfortable, and I am sure a lot of fun too

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Cupra Formentor VZ2 2021 UK first drive hero front
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTD 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive review hero front
MK Indy RX-5 2021 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2021 UK review
1 Kia Picanto 2021 first drive review hero front
Kia Picanto 1.0 DPi AMT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives