New 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 unleashed with 503bhp

Porsche’s celebrated track-bred GT3 line has moved into a new generation with the long-awaited unveiling of the 992-series 911 GT3.

The new model, on sale now priced from £123,100, is described as “a highly athletic road car fit for high-performance driving on track balanced with the demands of everyday use”.

As with previous GT3 models, Porsche Motorsport has been heavily involved in the car’s development, this time in a bid to transfer “pure racing technology into a production model more consistently than ever before”.

To that end, the 992-gen GT3 features the traditionally high-revving naturally aspirated flat six in 4.0-litre form, with more power than ever. It also gets key aerodynamic and technological upgrades, the sum total of which has enabled the new model to set an impressive sub-7min lap time on the 12.9- mile Nürburgring Nordschleife. It also retains the option of a manual gearbox.

Styling and aero

The 911 GT3 benefits from extensive exterior upgrades aimed mostly at enhancing aerodynamics and cooling. The most significant addition is a new ‘swan neck’ rear wing, adapted from that of the 911 RSR racing car. It’s manually adjustable and teamed with a prominent diffuser that can also be adjusted into a ‘Performance’ position to increase downforce. Porsche claims this mode is reserved “strictly for outings on the circuit”.

Other visible changes over a standard 992-gen 911 include a deeper front bumper with cleaner sides for further improved aero and a large central intake, plus further airflow-enhancing ‘nostril’ vents on the front bonnet. One GT3-specific optional extra is a roof made of exposed carbonfibre.

A number of customisation options via the Porsche Exclusive range are available, including carbon mirror tops, darkened headlights, a redesigned rear light cluster and Guards Red or Shark Blue paintwork for the edge of the wheel rims.

Powertrain

Like all 992s, the new GT3 is available solely in wide-bodied form. Dimensions have yet to be revealed, but despite the increased width and additional tech over its predecessor, the car has a claimed kerb weight of 1418kg with the six-speed manual gearbox and 1435kg with the seven-speed PDK automatic.

The use of carbonfibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) to make the front bonnet, lightweight glass, “optimised” brake discs and forged alloy wheels are listed alongside a lighter rear seat compartment cover as reasons for the model being only around 5kg heavier than its smaller predecessor.

Furthermore, a lightweight exhaust system, which saves 10kg, features “infinitely” adjustable flaps to ensure a “highly emotional sound experience” while still meeting the latest emissions and noise regulations.

The 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat six is adapted from the track-only GT3’s and is “practically unchanged” from the unit to be used in the latest GT3 Cup racing car, according to Porsche.