New Mini Countryman Boardwalk special edition revealed

Mini has detailed a new, limited-run special edition of the Countryman, dubbed the Boardwalk and available in Cooper and Cooper S versions.

It's priced from £31,600 and available to order now, with 325 examples to be sold in the UK and the first deliveries expected in January. All feature Deep Laguna Blue metallic paint - the same hue offered on the Mini Convertible Sidewalk edition released earlier this year.

Further external tweaks for the Boardwalk include a contrasting black roof, black roof rails and 19in alloy wheels, plus piano black detailing. An electric bootlid also features, as do LED front and rear lights.

Inside, the side scuttles, door entry strips, cockpit fascia and roof sport unique Boardwalk logos. More emphasis has been put on enhancing the standard equipment, with a number of options from regular Countrymans thrown in.

This includes the Interior Pack and Mini Excitement Pack, bringing mood lighting, illuminated handles and external logo projections from the mirrors. A fully digital cockpit is included, too, alongside cruise control with emergency braking, auto lights and wipers and the Navigation Pack. That adds an 8.8in display, Apple CarPlay, real-time traffic information and a variety of connected and app-based services.

Additional equipment comes courtesy of the Mini Yours Leather and Comfort Plus Pack, which brings climate control, heated seats, floor mats, a front centre armrest and a storage pack. There’s also park assist, front parking sensors, folding and auto-dimming mirrors and front- and rear-view cameras.

The £31,600 base price is for the manual Cooper. An automatic version costs £33,300. It’s also available as a Cooper S for £33,550 in manual guise and £35,125 as an automatic.

