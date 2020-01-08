New limited-run Mini Convertible Sidewalk priced from £34,215

The new Mini Convertible Sidewalk edition is a highly equipped special edition with bespoke exterior and interior design features.

The Convertible Sidewalk is priced from £34,215 - £8020 more than the standard Mini Cooper S Convertible. It's available to order now and will enter production in March.

It can be specified in a range of colours, including a new Deep Laguna blue, and is decorated with bespoke two-tone racing stripes down its bonnet and colour-coded wing mirror caps.

The folding fabric roof has been redesigned specifically for the Sidewalk edition, now featuring a woven arrow pattern in the style of a chequered flag. The model is further differentiated with a set of 17in lightweight alloy wheels painted in a unique two-tone colour scheme.

The arrow motif features additionally on the side indicator housings, while the aluminium treadplates bear the Sidewalk name. The seats are trimmed in grey leather surrounded by contrasting yellow braided piping, with additional bespoke features including subtle Sidewalk badging and contrasting trim elements.

The Sidewalk is equipped as standard with the Chili equipment package. Available as an option on the regular Cooper, this includes LED headlights and foglights, an interior lighting package, automatic air conditioning, a height-adjustable passenger seat and additional storage areas.

The UK will receive 150 examples of the Convertible Sidewalk, equipped with the range-topping 189bhp four-cylinder petrol engine from the Cooper S hot hatch and a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Read more

Mini Convertible review