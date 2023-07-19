New Mini Cooper EV gets exhaust note and woodland sounds

Mini is returning to its roots with a simple, retro-futuristic cabin arrangement for its 2024 Cooper EV - inspired by Alec Issigonis's design for the original 1959 car.

Revealed ahead of the car's official debut in the coming months, the new Mini's cockpit is described as "more Mini than ever before" - and the firm has revealed the electric supermini will receive an exhaust note and eight different drive modes.

Using Mini’s new ninth-generation operating system, which the firm says has been optimised for touch and voice controls, the new model will feature a new ‘Mini Experience’ feature with various drive modes to adjust the car’s system’s colour theme, driving characteristics and interior lighting.

Mini claims one mode, Balance, is based on noises from a forest at either day or night. It features a rippling stream, crickets and rustling wind.

Another mode, dubbed ‘Go-kart’ mode, drapes the Mini’s interior with black and red, visually swapping the car’s head-up display with a speedometer, optimising the car’s throttle response for more dynamic driving.

Meanwhile, ‘Timeless’ mode mimics the exhaust note of internal combustion Minis, samples together into what Mini describes as a “futuristic interpretation of the Mini”, and an “acoustic journey through time”. Other modes include ‘Vivid’, ‘Trail’, ‘Core’ and ‘Green,’ which transforms the interior lighting to green, while optimising the accelerator pedal for more economical driving.

The centrepiece of the redesigned interior is an expansive central touchscreen, modelled on the trademark central speedometer that has featured in every Mini hatch since the original Austin Seven.

It’s the first round OLED display ever fitted to a car, Mini says, measuring 240mm (9.4in) in diameter and capable of hosting eye-catching new graphics and motifs, with a totally new and largely bespoke infotainment interface.