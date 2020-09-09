New MG 5 electric estate priced from £23,995 in UK

The planned prices of the new MG 5 electric estate have been revealed ahead of sales starting in the next few months.

New pricing information supplied to Autocar by the Cap HPI trade body shows that the 5 will go on sale from £23,995 - after application of the government's plug-in vehicle grant - and be available in two trim levels: Excite and Exclusive.

Specification details are not yet known, but the 5 will likely follow its ZS EV stablemate in offering sat-nav, DAB radio and keyless entry as standard, with Exclusive trim, priced from £26,495, bringing extras including radar cruise, leather seats and a panoramic sunroof.

A 52.5kWh battery pack will give a WLTP-certified combined range of 214 miles and can be charged to 80% capacity from empty in 50 minutes. Official performance figures show the 5 can accelerate from zero to 62mph in 7.7sec and reach a top speed of 115mph.

It was previously understood that the 5 is effectively an updated and rebranded version of the Chinese-market Roewe Ei5, but a power output of 156bhp represents a 42bhp boost and suggests the 5 has been uprated for the UK market. Torque output is up slightly, too, from 188lb ft to 192lb ft.

The 5 is expected to retain the Ei5's dimensions, though, at 4.54m long, just under 1.82m wide and 1.54m tall. That would make it around 10cm shorter than the Ford Focus Estate, although its 2.67m wheelbase is only 43mm shorter.

When it arrives, the 5 will be the first electric estate of its type on sale.

Daniel Gregorious, the brand’s sales and marketing boss, previously told Autocar: “It’s exciting because it’ll be our first model that’s truly unique in the market. We expect success but it’ll be fascinating to see how it plays with fleet and business customers.”

Following the recent reopening of UK dealerships, MG remains on track to begin deliveries of the 5 to customers in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is inviting prospective customers to register their interest now.

Gregorious also confirmed that a plug-in hybrid version of the HS SUV will become available this year.

If the plug-in HS and new electric estate sell well, Gregorious said MG’s next move will be to launch a production version of its handsome E-Motion high-performance four-seat sports car, unveiled as a concept at the Shanghai motor show in 2017. It’s a twin-motor, all-electric design with 3.0sec 0-60mph acceleration and is aimed at moving it into Porsche or Jaguar territory.

“The car is still in our plans,” said Gregorious, “and it will make a great halo flagship car. We’re only planning one model like it at present. But if we can do well with mainstream models, there could be plenty of opportunity for more sporty models in the future.”