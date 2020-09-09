BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New MG 5 electric estate priced from £23,995 in UK
UP NEXT
Ex-Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn to face charges over Dieselgate

New MG 5 electric estate priced from £23,995 in UK

UK's first affordable electric estate will be available in two trim levels with a range of 214 miles
News
3 mins read
9 September 2020

The planned prices of the new MG 5 electric estate have been revealed ahead of sales starting in the next few months.

New pricing information supplied to Autocar by the Cap HPI trade body shows that the 5 will go on sale from £23,995 - after application of the government's plug-in vehicle grant - and be available in two trim levels: Excite and Exclusive. 

Specification details are not yet known, but the 5 will likely follow its ZS EV stablemate in offering sat-nav, DAB radio and keyless entry as standard, with Exclusive trim, priced from £26,495, bringing extras including radar cruise, leather seats and a panoramic sunroof. 

A 52.5kWh battery pack will give a WLTP-certified combined range of 214 miles and can be charged to 80% capacity from empty in 50 minutes. Official performance figures show the 5 can accelerate from zero to 62mph in 7.7sec and reach a top speed of 115mph. 

It was previously understood that the 5 is effectively an updated and rebranded version of the Chinese-market Roewe Ei5, but a power output of 156bhp represents a 42bhp boost and suggests the 5 has been uprated for the UK market. Torque output is up slightly, too, from 188lb ft to 192lb ft.  

The 5 is expected to retain the Ei5's dimensions, though, at 4.54m long, just under 1.82m wide and 1.54m tall. That would make it around 10cm shorter than the Ford Focus Estate, although its 2.67m wheelbase is only 43mm shorter.

When it arrives, the 5 will be the first electric estate of its type on sale. 

Daniel Gregorious, the brand’s sales and marketing boss, previously told Autocar: “It’s exciting because it’ll be our first model that’s truly unique in the market. We expect success but it’ll be fascinating to see how it plays with fleet and business customers.”

Following the recent reopening of UK dealerships, MG remains on track to begin deliveries of the 5 to customers in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is inviting prospective customers to register their interest now. 

Gregorious also confirmed that a plug-in hybrid version of the HS SUV will become available this year. 

If the plug-in HS and new electric estate sell well, Gregorious said MG’s next move will be to launch a production version of its handsome E-Motion high-performance four-seat sports car, unveiled as a concept at the Shanghai motor show in 2017. It’s a twin-motor, all-electric design with 3.0sec 0-60mph acceleration and is aimed at moving it into Porsche or Jaguar territory.

“The car is still in our plans,” said Gregorious, “and it will make a great halo flagship car. We’re only planning one model like it at present. But if we can do well with mainstream models, there could be plenty of opportunity for more sporty models in the future.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 quattro S Line 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech PHEV 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
MG ZS EV 2019 road test review - hero front

MG ZS EV

Latest MG makes electric family motoring more affordable – but exactly how well?

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
34

hackjo

22 April 2020
It's still hard to equate that badge with these cars.

Takeitslowly

22 April 2020
hackjo wrote:

It's still hard to equate that badge with these cars.

 

That is quite probably as a result of you being a mixture of a racist and a dead slow thinker.

MrJ

23 April 2020
Takeitslowly wrote:

hackjo wrote:

It's still hard to equate that badge with these cars.

 

That is quite probably as a result of you being a mixture of a racist and a dead slow thinker.

I don't see what racism has to do with it. The car is quite interesting, as it is (I think) the first MG estate since the ZT, itself an example of badge-engineering. So no worse than many MGs from the BL era and before. If this new one has decent handling, it could well carve out out a modest niche, especially as its styling appeals to me more than, say, the current trout-pout Focus.

Takeitslowly

23 April 2020
MrJ wrote:

Takeitslowly wrote:

hackjo wrote:

It's still hard to equate that badge with these cars.

 

That is quite probably as a result of you being a mixture of a racist and a dead slow thinker.

I don't see what racism has to do with it. The car is quite interesting, as it is (I think) the first MG estate since the ZT, itself an example of badge-engineering. So no worse than many MGs from the BL era and before. If this new one has decent handling, it could well carve out out a modest niche, especially as its styling appeals to me more than, say, the current trout-pout Focus.

 

Not hugely surprised that you missed the overtly racist reference, that is glaringly obvious except to the most obtuse...that's you. If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try again...if that doesn't work, give up,

hackjo

23 April 2020
Takeitslowly wrote:

hackjo wrote:

It's still hard to equate that badge with these cars.

 

That is quite probably as a result of you being a mixture of a racist and a dead slow thinker.

Don't you dare call me a racist.

 

Gerhard

27 July 2020
hackjo wrote:

It's still hard to equate that badge with these cars.

Wrong dynasty, Morris was founded in the last years of the Qing dynasty.

Anyway, if you look at their products over the last 10 years it is quite close to most of the MG-badged cars in the history of the marque. Most people only think of 2-seater softtops, but in numbers it's probably been on more sedans and hardtop cars than on the TD/TC/TF/B/F models.

As probably the only person here actually to have been in this car (or rather the Ei5 version) I can tell you all it is a quiet, refined and well-riding vehicle -even in taxi form. The range seems realistic as well. I just hope it's keenly-priced.

 

hackjo

22 April 2020
It's still hard to equate that badge with these cars.

Takeitslowly

22 April 2020
hackjo wrote:

It's still hard to equate that badge with these cars.

 

So slow, you posted it twice before you found out you had already posted your racist, slow of thought...thought.

Peter Cavellini

22 April 2020

 It's not that bad, it'll join the Herd, I do see some MG Cars now and again.

Just Saying

22 April 2020
What the hell has happened to MG. Rubbish

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi E-tron Sportback 55 quattro S Line 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe front
Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech PHEV 2020 first drive review - tracking front
Renault Megane Sport Tourer E-Tech 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid 2020 UK review
View all latest drives