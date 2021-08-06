BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Mercedes S-Class gets bulletproof version for £388,000
UP NEXT
New BMW X1 shows off final look ahead of 2022 launch

New Mercedes S-Class gets bulletproof version for £388,000

Armour-plated V12 saloon can shield occupants from assault rifle gunfire and explosive blasts
News
2 mins read
6 August 2021

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has gained an armoured version aimed at heads of state and business leaders, with explosion-resistant and bulletproof bodywork.

The S680 Guard 4Matic will start from €457,100 (£387,600), with a choice of four or five seats. It’s driven by a twin-turbo V12 engine producing 612bhp and 612 lb ft, and is the first Guard variant to have four-wheel drive.

It is rated at a 'VR10' level of safety, which is the highest possible grade for a civilian car. 

Run-flat tyres are equipped as standard for up to 18 miles of driving when punctured and each model includes electro-mechanical doors and hydraulic windows, which can be closed quickly without electricity during an attack. 

The car is also fitted with automatic fire extinguishing and an emergency fresh air system. Other Guard options include equipment for government authorities, such as a siren, flashing lights, radios and a panic alarm system.

The firm says the car can resist gunfire from an assault rifle using armour-piercing ammunition and that it achieved top scores in three explosive resistance tests, with maximum scores for protection to roof, floor and side body areas. 

Tests were completed using biofidelic dummies, designed with bone density and structures modelled on the human skeleton, complete with acrylic ligaments and tendons. The tests recorded ‘no damage’ to any of the dummies inside the car. 

"This special protection model focuses on people and their safety," said Dirk Fetzer, S-Class product manager.

"No other series-produced saloon fulfils the highest protection class for civilian vehicles quite as comprehensively. And at the same time, quality and durability are at series standard, thanks to extensive development and testing activities. The new special protection version "protects what matters,” Fetzer said. 

Mercedes-Benz has designed and built special protection vehicles since 1928, starting with the Nürburg 460 model. The new S680 Guard 4Matic will make a public debut at the Munich motor show in September this year.

READ MORE

New 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQB revealed

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX to have range of more than 620 miles

New armoured Mercedes-Benz S-Class revealed

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz S Class S350 Bluetec Amg Line 4dr Auto [executive]
2015
£23,800
74,521miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz S Class S350d Amg Line 4dr 9g-tronic [premium]
2017
£27,990
39,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz S Class S500l Amg Line 4dr Auto [executive]
2014
£32,999
29,890miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz S Class S350d Amg Line 4dr 9g-tronic
2018
£33,399
43,161miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz S Class S350d Amg Line 4dr 9g-tronic [premium Plus]
2017
£34,490
49,705miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz S Class S450l Amg Line 4dr 9g-tronic
2018
£38,999
11,120miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz S Class S350d L Amg Line Premium 4dr 9g-tronic
2018
£39,999
17,178miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz S Class S500 Amg Line Premium 2dr Auto
2015
£40,740
30,392miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Mercedes-Benz S Class S450l Amg Line 4dr 9g-tronic
2019
£42,500
15,110miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 mercedes s class s500 2020 lhd uk first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

German limousine does comfort exceptionally well, but more striking still is how adept it is dynamically

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

View all latest drives