New Mercedes-Maybach SL to rival Bentley Continental GT

Mercedes' greater focus on luxury products will include expansion of Maybach brand to new SL roadster
News
2 mins read
23 May 2022

Mercedes is readying an ultra-luxurious Maybach version of its new SL roadster to rival the Bentley Continental GT Convertible as part of its greater focus on its highest-margin products. 

Previewed on Instagram by Mercedes design boss Gorden Wagener, the first-ever Mercedes-Maybach SL will be distinguished by a fully chromed grille, Maybach emblems imprinted on the bonnet and a freestanding three-pointed star emblem.

No other details have been revealed, but the luxury roadster is expected to be launched with the most potent option currently available in the Mercedes-AMG SL: a 577bhp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8.

However, the future plug-in hybrid SL – with even more power – could get the Maybach treatment, too. 

Wagener wrote: “A glimpse of the Concept Mercedes-Maybach SL, revealing more about future opportunities of our company’s most exclusive brand. For customers who desire for a sophisticated luxury driving and design experience.”

The SL will join the Maybach version of the new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, which was previewed at last year's Munich motor show and is set to arrive in dealerships in 2023.

Mercedes has also confirmed that a new Maybach coupé is also on the way, likely to be based on the upcoming new AMG GT, itself closely related to the SL.

Mercedes last week also revealed plans for another SL-based open-roof speedster to launch a new dedicated brand for "highly exclusive collectible cars" called Mythos.

Mercedes-AMG SL
Mythos will produce low-volume special vehicles for "the most dedicated enthusiasts and collectors of Mercedes-Benz" and will in effect sit above Maybach in Mercedes’ brand portfolio.

Mercedes-AMG SL

AMG has been charged with transforming the image of Stuttgart’s most iconic model to that of a driver-focused sports car. Has it succeeded?

Read our review
Mercedes bosses plan to turn the company into a pure luxury car maker by launching more highest-margin models and culling entry-level models.

ianp55 23 May 2022

Aren't Mercedes Benz a luxury car range already? Since the company introduced the C Series nearly forty years ago the company has rather gone downmarket, but has attracted customers who couldn't afford what is now the E Class and later spawned the A class which widened the customer base. Now it appears that the company is telling these same customers that their money isn't good enough to own a Mercedes Benz. If this is their strategy fair enough but if the new Maybach saloon is anything to go by it's hideous, time will tell how this will pan out   

Aren't Mercedes Benz a luxury car range already? Since the company introduced the C Series nearly forty years ago the company has rather gone downmarket, but has attracted customers who couldn't afford what is now the E Class and later spawned the A class which widened the customer base. Now it appears that the company is telling these same customers that their money isn't good enough to own a Mercedes Benz. If this is their strategy fair enough but if the new Maybach saloon is anything to go by it's hideous, time will tell how this will pan out   

