New 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is luxury electric flagship

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, revealed here as an all-new luxury flagship for the German marque’s fast-growing line of EVs, will rival the Audi E-tron and BMW iX when it arrives at the end of this year.

As with the Mercedes-Ben EQS and Mercedes-Benz EQE saloons, the US-built EQS is based on the dedicated electric vehicle architecture (EVA) platform, which supports both single-motor, rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor, four-wheel-drive layouts.

Power for all launch models is provided by a 107.8kWh battery – the same lithium ion unit used by the EQS saloon – packaged within the floorpan to give the luxury SUV a largely flat floor and what Mercedes-Benz says is the lowest centre of gravity of any of its SUV models.

Design

At 5125mm in length, 1959mm in width and 1718mm in height, the EQS SUV is 82mm shorter, a scant 3mm wider and 105mm lower than the Mercedes-Benx GLS SUV. It also rides on a wheelbase that is 75mm longer than its combustion-engined sibling, at 3210mm – the same as that of the EQS saloon. The exterior draws heavily on the smooth-surfaced design first established on the three-year- old Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV and which is reflected on the more recent EQS and EQE saloons.

Key styling elements include a blanked-off black panel grille that extends well into the lower section of the front bumper (optionally with a star pattern treatment), angular LED headlights (optional with Mercedes’ Digital Light functionality) and a horizontal LED light bar across the leading edge, all of which provide a clear family resemblance to other EQ models.

As on the EQS and EQE saloons, the EQS SUV’s large clamshell-style bonnet is designed to be opened only during servicing, with the filler for the windscreen washer integrated into the driver’s-side front panel.

In a departure from the EQS and EQE saloons, the doors are framed. They also feature flush handles as standard across the range. Narrow running boards will be offered as optional equipment, and these are claimed to contribute to aerodynamic efficiency by smoothing the airflow along the side of the new model. The firm has yet to reveal a drag co-efficient for its latest EQ model, although officials suggest it is the most aerodynamically efficient SUV in its ranks, thanks in part to a completely flat undertray as well as a heavily shrouded tailgate.