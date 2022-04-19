BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is luxury electric flagship

High-riding alternative to EQS saloon bridges the gap between Benz and luxury Maybach models
19 April 2022

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, revealed here as an all-new luxury flagship for the German marque’s fast-growing line of EVs, will rival the Audi E-tron and BMW iX when it arrives at the end of this year.

As with the Mercedes-Ben EQS and Mercedes-Benz EQE saloons, the US-built EQS is based on the dedicated electric vehicle architecture (EVA) platform, which supports both single-motor, rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor, four-wheel-drive layouts.

Power for all launch models is provided by a 107.8kWh battery – the same lithium ion unit used by the EQS saloon – packaged within the floorpan to give the luxury SUV a largely flat floor and what Mercedes-Benz says is the lowest centre of gravity of any of its SUV models.

Design

At 5125mm in length, 1959mm in width and 1718mm in height, the EQS SUV is 82mm shorter, a scant 3mm wider and 105mm lower than the Mercedes-Benx GLS SUV. It also rides on a wheelbase that is 75mm longer than its combustion-engined sibling, at 3210mm – the same as that of the EQS saloon. The exterior draws heavily on the smooth-surfaced design first established on the three-year- old Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV and which is reflected on the more recent EQS and EQE saloons.

Key styling elements include a blanked-off black panel grille that extends well into the lower section of the front bumper (optionally with a star pattern treatment), angular LED headlights (optional with Mercedes’ Digital Light functionality) and a horizontal LED light bar across the leading edge, all of which provide a clear family resemblance to other EQ models.

As on the EQS and EQE saloons, the EQS SUV’s large clamshell-style bonnet is designed to be opened only during servicing, with the filler for the windscreen washer integrated into the driver’s-side front panel.

In a departure from the EQS and EQE saloons, the doors are framed. They also feature flush handles as standard across the range. Narrow running boards will be offered as optional equipment, and these are claimed to contribute to aerodynamic efficiency by smoothing the airflow along the side of the new model. The firm has yet to reveal a drag co-efficient for its latest EQ model, although officials suggest it is the most aerodynamically efficient SUV in its ranks, thanks in part to a completely flat undertray as well as a heavily shrouded tailgate.

Powertrains

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed two EQS SUV models with three powertrains will be available from the start of UK sales.

Entry point to the line-up is the EQS 450. It comes in single-motor, rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ and dual-motor, four-wheel-drive EQS 450 4Matic guises, both with 355bhp and with 419lb ft and 590lb ft respectively.

Efficiency for the entry car is pegged at between 23.0 and 18.6kWh/100km on the WLTP cycle, giving corresponding ranges of between 333 and 410 miles. The twin-motor EQS450 4Matic musters between 315 and 381 miles from a charge. The battery can be charged at up to 200kW on a DC system, from 10-80% capacity in a claimed 31 minutes.

Heading the line-up is the four-wheel-drive EQS 580 4Matic with 536bhp and 632lb ft. These figures represent slight increases over the equivalent EQS saloon, but the SUV manages the same range figures as the lesser-powered 4WD model.

There are three different levels of energy recuperation: D+ (coasting), D (standard regeneration) and D- (enhanced regeneration).

The driver can also choose an adaptive setting called D-Auto, which constantly alters the regeneration depending on the driving conditions.

Chassis

As with the EQS, the SUV is underpinned by four-link front and multi-link rear suspension featuring Mercedes’ AirMatic air springs and variable damping control as standard.

The ride height can be raised by up to 25mm at speeds up to 50mph, while above 68mph it is automatically lowered by 10mm in Comfort mode and by 15mm in Sport mode to reduce drag and aid overall efficiency.

A rear steering angle of up to 4.5deg is standard across the EQS SUV line-up but can be optionally boosted to 10deg to bring the turning circle down from 11.9m to 11.0m, or roughly the same as a Volkswagen Golf.

There are four primary driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport and Off-Road, the last of which can be operated with or without the electronic stability program engaged.

In Off-Road mode, the respective thresholds of the traction control system, anti-lock brakes and downhill speed regulation, as well as the mapping for the throttle, are matched to “enable the EQS SUV to tackle light terrain”, according to Mercedes.

Interior

A high-mounted dashboard houses individual 12.3in digital instrument and 12.8in portrait-style infotainment displays as standard, while the plusher EQS 580 gets the headline Hyperscreen, which operates on an eight-core processor and with 24-gigabytes of RAM. Some 1410mm wide, it includes 12.3in instrument, 17.7in central infotainment and 12.3in front passenger screens in one expansive surface.

The MBUX operating system supports conversational speech commands via a ‘Hey Mercedes’ prompt and can receive over-the-air software updates. There is also an optional head-up display with augmented reality navigation.

An optional third row of seats extends accommodation to seven in all, although legroom and kneeroom are at a premium for adults. So configured, the new Mercedes-Benz model offers 195 litres of luggage space.

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Scribbler 19 April 2022

There seems to be no buzz around Mercedes-Benz's EV models. In particular, the launch of the EQS saloon seems to have been a big failure. As with BMW's EV models, MB's EVs seem to fall between two stools (usually Porsche and Tesla) in group comparison tests.

Further, the problem with most if not all of the new EVs launched over the last 2-3 years is that by 2030 (if not earlier) they will look antiquated in terms of range and probably battery tech too. After all, look at how quickly the Fisker Karma and the BMW i3 (to name but two examples) have become quirky car museum exhibits.

superstevie 19 April 2022

For an SUV it is neatly styled, but verging on the side of bland. Its like the opposite to BMW's iX in that regard. 

Also, surely Mercedes could have come up with a more unique name than EQS SUV! Seems very lazy in the naming front. EQS+ would have been better, or EQSx even

ischiaragazzo 19 April 2022

It redefines bland. Meh

