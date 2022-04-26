New Mercedes-Benz T-Class MPV arrives to take on VW Caddy

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the T-Class, a new compact-commercial-van-cum-MPV based on the second-generation Mercedes Citan van.

Sister model to the Renault Kangoo, alongside which it was developed and is produced at Renault’s Maubeuge plant in northern France, the T-Class is set to go on sale in the UK later this year in standard-wheelbase guise with a five-seat layout and a limited range of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

A larger and roomier longer-wheelbase version offering up to seven seats is planned to join the line-up in 2023.

The Volkswagen Caddy rival also forms the basis of Mercedes' upcoming EQT – an electric version of the T-Class set to adopt the same driveline as the latest Renault Kangoo ZE.

“We're extending our portfolio with a small van,” says Mathias Geisen, head of Mercedes‑Benz Vans. "The T-Class is for everyone who needs plenty of space, from active families to sports enthusiasts.”

The initial standard-wheelbase T-Class is differentiated from the Kangoo by styling similar to that seen on the Citan. Included is a characteristic Mercedes grille with chromed highlights and a large three-pointed star, set within a new colour-keyed front bumper featuring a full-width lower panel in black.

The latest model from Mercedes' van division also receives its own individual headlights, bonnet and front wings.

From the A-pillars back, though, the T-Class receives a similar sheer-sided look as the Kangoo, with conventionally hinged doors up front and sliding doors at the rear (the latter providing a 1059mm-high and 615mm-wide aperture when opened) and featuring fixed side windows.

At the rear, a near-vertical tailgate opens at bumper level to reveal a loading height of 561mm. Alternatively, buyers can opt for an optional twin 'barn door' arrangement.