New Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: £130k EV lands in November

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, the German car maker’s all-new, electric luxury flagship, will go on sale in the UK in early November with prices starting from just under £130,000.

The Audi E-tron and BMW iX rival, which will join Mercedes’ rapidly growing line of EVs, is based on the same dedicated electric vehicle architecture (EVA) platform as the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Mercedes-Benz EQE saloons.

It supports both single-motor, rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor, four-wheel-drive layouts, and power for all launch models is provided by a 107.8kWh battery.

It’s the same lithium ion unit used by the EQS saloon – packaged within the floorpan to give the luxury SUV a largely flat floor and what Mercedes-Benz says is the lowest centre of gravity of any of its SUV models.

Despite sharing many of its mechanical parts with the EQS saloon, the Mercedes said the SUV was tough to develop.

“At the end of the day it was quite difficult. It took us nearly six years - we designed the platform from the beginning to have this spread [saloon and SUV], so we knew the requirements for the SUV very well from our experience with the GLS,” said Oliver Rocker, chief engineer for Mercedes’ large vehicles, told Autocar.

“We also incorporated the GLE and the knowledge from those two models for the EVA2 platform. We talked about higher ground clearance than for the sedans, and we talked about the higher loads of the seven-seater SUV, but we also incorporated a lot of lightweight parts with higher ratios of aluminium to reduce the kerb weight of the vehicle.”

Rocker said Mercedes used much of its experience from successfully developing large internal combustion engined cars to further differentiate the EQS SUV. Up to 80% of the model’s development was unrelated to its electric drivetrain, with a focus on the MBUX infotainment system, intelligent safety equipment and other parts including the seats, electric wiring harnesses and disc plates.